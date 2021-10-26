News

FAO Schwarz: the famous toy store in Milan

C.i’ve all been before, even if alone virtually. Because FAO Schwarz, chain of toy stores Californian soon arriving in Milan, has appeared in dozens of famous films, from Mom I missed the plane to Big – where they filmed the famous sequence in which Tom Hanks plays the piano jumping on it (below) – The goddess of love by Woody Allen, Baby Boom with Diane Keaton, Business of gold with Michele Placido e The Smurfs of 2011.

FAO Schwarz opens in via Orefici (Cordusio area)

Now, the Milanese children – and neighboring ones – really have something to rejoice about: not only that will open in Milan (via Orefici, 15) on October 28 – just in time for one pre-Christmas reconnaissance before filling out the letter to Santa – but it will be huge.

The FAO Schwarz store, the first in Europe – the result of an agreement between Prénatal Retail Group, leader in the childhood sector e ThreeSixty Group – will in fact have an area of 600 square meters spread over three floors. The goal is to reproduce the “cinematic” magic of the iconic New York store, first on Fifth Avenue and today instead overlooking Rockefeller Plaza.

The Milanese store is ready to open its doors (Arnotts Picture Conor McCabe Photography)

The virtual treasure hunt

To present itself to the Italian public in an original way, from today on the site www.faoschwarz.it is active The game of wonders. It’s about a virtual treasure hunt in five popular areas of downtown Milan, where users will have to look for as many games to bring back to the store. The last riddle leads in Cordusio square, where the shop will open its doors shortly.

Anyone who can find the toys hidden in the photographs receives a alphanumeric code with which you will have to show up in the store and check via QRcode if you are among the winners of one of the 500 products up for grabs. For three lucky ones there is an additional super prize, or a snack for 5 friends.

FAO Schwarz opens in milan

The FAO Schwarz shop

The idea comes from the intuition of Federick August Otto Schwarz – from its initials, FAO, the shop takes its name – German immigrant that in the mid-nineteenth century he dreamed of a wonderful shop full of toys from all over the world. In 1862 he managed to found Fao Schwarz in Baltimore, which for 150 years has driven children all over the world crazy. Now it’s the turn of the Milanese.

