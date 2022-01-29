Faq and discount / sale channel. A note from the Agency

The Revenue Agency publishes on its website six FAQs relating to bonuses and super-bonuses relating to the changes introduced by the 2022 Budget Law. building bonuses in light of the 2022 Budget Law.

AdE channel update

The note specifies that following the adjustments of the procedures, taxpayers will be able to communicate the options exercised for interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10 thousand euros and for works in free construction, without the need for a compliance visa. On the other hand, the compliance visa requirement remains for the Facade Bonus and Superbonus. Also ready new FAQs that answer the doubts of citizens, businesses and professionals.

Also starting from the same day it will also be possible to transmit communications relating to the expenses incurred in 2022. These will take into account the changes introduced by the 2022 budget law.

The Agency announces that the procedure will subsequently be adapted also for interventions aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers in existing buildings.

Six FAQs on bonuses and super bonuses

Furthermore, in the Faq just published on its institutional website, the Revenue responds to the doubts of citizens, businesses and professionals in the light of the 2022 Budget law.

Given the tax verbiage and the bureaucratic style of the answers, it seems very difficult for ordinary citizens to understand the complexity of the Faq. We fully understand that tax legislation has become complex for everyone. However, we would like to suggest the adoption of a style that is clearer and more understandable to normal humans. It would be a great step forward!