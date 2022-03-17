FAR Changing Tides, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

A few days ago I joined the crew of FAR: Changing Tides, a video game that offered me an adventure that I did not expect to live in 2022: sail the seas in one of the most varied and beautiful boats I have ever seen. It has been one of those experiences that clicks in your head. Now I try to tell you how it went in great detail and without spoilers.

In recent months there has been such a barrage of great video games that it has caused many of us, including myself, to have lost sight of other such interesting proposals like this FAR: Changing Tides. It is a small game that arrives without making too much noise, but it has made such an impression on me that in this review I want to tell you everything you need to know about this beautiful adventure that is one of those small jewels which is worth trying. Because being an apparently simple work, it manages to offer a collection of emotions that touch some sensitive fibers with a subtlety that you don’t see coming until it’s too late. And of course, for this and other reasons, the new FAR game has been quite a discovery.

Developed by okomotive and Frontier Foundry, creators of its big brother FAR: Lone Sails, this is a really nice game; an interesting side-scrolling adventure that is based on three pillars: a very visual narrativethe management and administration of a ship and the small puzzle solving presented in the form of obstacles. With all this, I admit that it’s been a long time since I’ve been so excited playing a video game and in this review of FAR: Changing Tides I want to tell you about my journey through this post-apocalyptic world that hides more than meets the eye. Ready to embark on this exciting journey?

FAR: Changing Tides, the beauty of the sea and the post-apocalyptic

It is undeniable that the post apocalyptic settings They have something that catches us, a very special beauty that very few know how to explain exactly. We find catharsis in seeing the ruins of our world in a land that claims what was rightfully its own. We can’t help it: where we should feel terror, we feel calm. On the other hand, the sea…an indomitable force of nature and so full of mystery.

FAR: Changing Tides unites these two concepts: a post-apocalyptic world in which most of the land has been invaded by the sea. Right here is where your adventure begins: you take control of the character and the first thing you have to do is get out of the water. You are completely alone. There is no quest panel, compasses or clear directions that give you a purpose. You are a castaway and you soon understand that your only mission is to survive, to move on. The harsh reality of life.

During the first minutes of FAR: Changing Tides it is clear what his type of narration is going to be: visual. Each scenario tells its story as if it were a moving photograph of the desolation that occurred before your arrival. There are no dialogues or texts. It will be you who must join the dots and make a tapestry of everything that has happened. There is a lot of room for interpretation (especially about the origin of the character), but in general the situation of the world is quite clear.

Despite not having a cutting-edge graphic section, FAR: Changing Tides has a beautiful artistic design that is more detailed than it may seem. Accompany a amazing soundtrack which is easy to miss, but is an important part of the narrative. This allows you to dream and theorize by looking around at each scenario. Putting together small clues in your mind in a debate with yourself, with a friend, your partner and even in a Youtube and Twitch chat is a simply beautiful exercise.

“And now, heading for the horizon”

It doesn’t take long to find the jewel of FAR Changing Tides: a old boat built with pieces of scrap that needs repairs. It does not seem like much and the reality is that there is no more at hand. After overcoming various puzzles, welding here and there and freeing the ship, you set out to sail the seas. This is where the fun begins.

There is only one mission: surviveThere is only one mission: survive. And what does this mean? Go ahead facing all the vicissitudes that arise and keeping afloat (and in operation) the piece of junk that you have found… and that is now your home and your most prized possession. As you progress towards nowhere, you will find remnants of humanity and forms of upgrade your floating piece of junk. And before you know it, it has become YOUR piece of floating junk. You have learned the mechanics that FAR: Changing Tides proposes to handle it (which introduces one by one in a very intuitive way) and order the resources that you find in its warehouse. It’s a rusty little boat, but damn it’s your boat!

Navigation has two modes: candle and steam engine. Also, at a certain point you will be able to install an upgrade that turns it into a submarine. In general, the game hints at when to use the different modes, but you have a choice. On the surface you can opt for sails whenever there is wind to save fuel or you can use the engine to go faster, if you think you have enough fuel until the next stop. You can also use underwater mode during storms so the ship doesn’t take damage… at the cost of fuel. Are you beginning to see what your main concern should be?

“I am the master of my destiny, I am the captain of my soul”

FAR: Changing Tides is a beacon for those seeking a relaxing, leisurely and introspective experience; a very simple and intuitive gameplay and simple puzzles. The latter are similar to each other and do not present a great challenge for the user, but I think they are original in their limited variety and consistent with the experience proposed by their developers.

I have no negative words for FARI have no negative words for FAR, and I would have liked it to have lasted two or three more hours. In any case, I highly recommend it. I finished the game with a smile on my face and a thought: I don’t know if I understood what its creators want to convey (if they want to convey anything), but it has been a very special experience. Not in a transcendental and profound sense, but in pure lived experience. FAR: Changing Tides is one of those games that makes you appreciate every damn second of the way and whose ending is just a minor step along the way. And how you love it when you know how your ship works.

A ship that for me represents the same lifetime: we live in our little boat, struggling day by day to keep it afloat to keep moving forward, facing storms and obstacles in the best way we can to keep moving forward and enjoying those little moments of freedom in which we let down the sails to enjoy the views. What will come tomorrow? What news will the horizon bring? The answer is achieved by moving forward.

To finish, I want to quote the poem “Invictus” by William Ernest Henleywhich I could not get out of my head during all my hours of play and whose last verses in particular are perfect for FAR Changing Tides:

“No longer matters how narrow the road has been,

nor how many punishments carry my back.

I am the owner of my destiny.

I am the captain of my soul.”