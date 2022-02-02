Far Cry 6, a free mission inspired by Rambo is available: trailers and details – Nerd4.life

Far Cry 6 receives a new one today free mission inspired by the film saga of Rambotitled All the Blood: here are all the details and the trailer.

A few weeks after the two free missions with Danny Trejo, Far Cry 6 therefore continues to offer this type of crossovertaking advantage this time of the famous character played on the big screen by Sylvester Stallone.

It will not be however John Rambo the character we will see in action within the All the Blood mission, but also a huge fan of his, who will help us fight Yara’s army.

Playing “All the Blood”, you will meet and help a super Rambo fan against Yara’s army in a bloodthirsty vengeful rampage that looks straight out of the 80’s blockbuster, combining stealth with thrilling action like the best Rambo movie.

After completing the mission you will be able to unlock theArch of Vengeance, a deadly explosive weapon capable of countering helicopters and armored units. Once the Bow of Vengeance is unlocked, it can be used, permanently, in the game.

Starting today, players will also be able to purchase the Rambo bundlegiving them access to Rambo-inspired gear to customize their characters with, with iconic gear, weapon, vehicle, and more.