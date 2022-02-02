Far Cry 6, a truly explosive free crossover arrives

Ubisoft has decided to stick to its post-launch plans for Far Cry 6 with the release of a Free DLCwhich is a crossover focused on the legendary Rambo.

If the previous Ubisoft FPS mission saw Dani team up with Danny Trejo to battle Anton Castillo’s forces while delivering tacos all over Yara, now is the turn of a full-fledged one. action cinema icon of the 80s and 90s.

After all, the same house across the Alps has invited players to get their hands on again Far Cry 6also using a certain irony that made most people turn up their noses.

After Vaas, historical villain of Far Cry 3 believed by many the most successful antagonist of the sagait is now time to look further.

The new mission is called in fact All the Blood and sees Dani struggling with a fan of the film series Rambo, played by the great Sylvester Stallone.

At the center of the story, once again, the attack on the army of the fearsome Anton Castillo, all seasoned in a cinematic sauce that fans will love.

But not only that: a new special object will also be offered, namely theArch of Vengeance. The downloadable content will be added to the download once the game is started on your platform, thanks to a free update.

Below, the official trailer of the DLC dedicated to Rambo (via Twinfinite).

Anyway, Far Cry 6 has already proven to be a title of leave you really amazedas evidenced by these images that compare game and reality.

It is also true that the Ubisoft title also ended up overwhelmed by strange discussions, such as the controversy about the fight between cocks, really bizarre.

Finally, if you want to know more about the shooter in question, you can also retrieve our review – and video review – of the game, by simply clicking on this address.