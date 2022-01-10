Far Cry 6 Far Cry 4 Pagan Min Control DLC Review

Ubisoft’s journey through madness continues with the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. The triptych of roguelike adventures started with Insanity (at this link you can find the review of Far Cry 6 DLC Insanity) continues with the second piece, ready to catapult us into the twisted mind of Pagan Min, the atypical villain of the fourth episode. Although not a cult figure like Vaas, the vain ruler of the kingdom of Kyrat still possesses a personality of great prominence (like almost all the antagonists of the series, as you can read in our special on the madness of the villains of Far Cry): a character that emerges strongly within the DLC Control.

Ubisoft again proposes a dream segment that follows in a slavish manner the playful and narrative structure of the predecessor, modifying the setting but preserving the content substrate unaltered. In short, the result is an experience that remains in perfect (or lazy?) Qualitative continuity with the adventure lived in the role of Vaas.

The madness of love

There are many types of insanity, and some of them arise from pain. Pagan Min he knew it, suffering. Beneath the sequins he wears, his gaudy clothes, his exuberant attention to fashion and the histrionic character with which he protects himself, the king of Kyrat feels the weight of a lack that can never be filled. The beginning of the Control DLC allows us to insinuate ourselves into her dreams, into that cave of the mind where Pagan Min shows what she really wants: a happy family.

Maybe sitting at the table, smiling, framed by a landscape in which you can breathe an air of peace. Him, his partner Ishwari, his beloved child Lakshmana why not? – also Ajay, the protagonist of Far Cry 4: an apparently perfect family picture, at least until the laughter is devoured first by a shot and then by a scream. Lakshmana is dead, Ishwari is lost, and the pain is immeasurable. Pagan Min wants to be a father, but he is also a tyrant, and this side of his personality is what prevents him from achieving happiness.

Nothing else remains to be done then but to recover the three fragments of Pagan Min’s mask, which serves to “hide his defects”, to pretend that that despot who conquers and kills, after all, does not exist. As with Insanity, too Control leaves little room for narrative preambles and goes straight to the point, asking us to explore a small open world map in which the villain often talks with a voice in his head, revealing different shades of his nature. From the desire to be loved and not feared, to regret and a sense of loss, the DLC delves into the psyche of the ruler of Kyrat and enriches the storyline of Far Cry 4, using both primary and secondary missions to trace the profile of his soul. Even in this case, however, the narrative component runs out quickly, and takes about two hours to be gutted in its entirety. Given the emotional impact of some situations, in some respects even greater than those experienced in Vaas’ mind, it might be worth exploring this distorted version of Kyrat.

The Kyrat of Broken Dreams

The visual impact offered by this new freely explorable map is less disturbing than the reinterpretation of the Rook Islands proposed in Insanity. At first glance, there is an almost hint of religious quiet: orange-leaved trees, ponds, distant temples and sumptuous mountains are surmounted by the towering image of Pagan Min imprinted in the celestial vault.

An undoubtedly suggestive show, as beautiful to see as it is fraught with dangers, the dream birth of a sovereign with an immense ego and at the same time a broken heart. Compared to the first DLC, what is missing is perhaps a pinch of variety in the diversification of the explorable areas, which, however, is compensated for by a better coherence and an art design that, between headlands, effigies and briefs “dungeon“, offers an undoubtedly satisfying setting.

It is on a playful level that the similarities between Control and Insanity are immediately more noticeable: we are again faced with a roguelike-like structure, in which at each death we will lose the temporary objects owned in the inventory. In order to prevent this from happening, it will be appropriate to collect as much “Respect” as possible, currency with which to unlock the permanent abilities of Pagan Min, once again subdivides into 5 macro categories called as some deadly sins, each of which has different internal ramifications.

They range from improving health to the ability to operate the grapple and wingsuit, without forgetting the ability to maintain a variable amount of money at each restart. If at the beginning we can only defend ourselves with a gun, overcoming some challenges scattered along the map we will have the ability to unlock machine guns and rifles, to maximize the chances of survival: progressively, in short, Control will become more affordable, and for the completion of the mission main will take no more than an hour. To make the most of the entire DLC it would be appropriate explore the map thoroughly, complete secondary tests (such as Hallucinations) and retrieve some collectibles, and then return to the shelter between one mandatory quest and another to fill up on permanent traits. Excluding some challenges that are conceptually a little more inspired, the closeness to Insanity is all too tangible, especially as regards the reduced arsenal available to Pagan and the type of enemies we will encounter, resulting in sense of déjà-vu not particularly inspiring. As for Vaas’s journey into the psyche, moreover, once the adventure is completed (also in cooperative) we will unlock the remaining four levels of the mind, with modifiers that increase the difficulty of the challenge and the value of the rewards that can be obtained.