Far Cry 6 – How is the first DLC dedicated to Vaas? | Review

When a month ago we told you about Far Cry 6 in our review, we explained how the repeated formula has damaged one in the long run series that never before has the absolute urgency to change in order not to collapse in on itself.

Far Cry 6

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XONE, XSX Type: shooter Exit date: November 16, 2021 Developer: Ubisoft Distributor: Ubisoft

The last chapter was anything but a revolution, and it continued to present the many problems that the saga has been wearily carrying for too many years.

Filed the main game, with missions really all too similar to each other and a strong emphasis on quantity at the expense of overall package quality, it’s time for Ubisoft to motivate players to stay within the game.

They are therefore foreseen three DLCs which will allow you to play the three most popular villains of Far Cry, but the setting of the first (Vaas: Madness) made us understand how far we are from an expansion capable of seriously satisfying.

Vaas: Madness – Far Cry 6’s first DLC

Ubisoft immediately chooses to play its best card, namely that of the character who has had much more success than in fact his characterization deserved: Vaas Montenegro. Having become an icon among the fans of the series, Vaas now has a DLC that gives you the opportunity to impersonate the villain in order to discover something more about his past and the reasons that led him to be what everyone now knows.

Expect much more spartan environments than these.

To do it, the first DLC of Far Cry 6 called Vaas: Madness, chooses to move away from the main game concept, veering towards a formula that forces you to play the same missions many times until you succeed in completing them. Imagine that you are a ram hitting a door continuously until it knocks down and you have a pretty clear idea of ​​what you will be forced to do in this set.

You will start from a free zone that serves as a refuge and hub through which you will necessarily have to acquire permanent skills and spend the money you earn to unlock the best tools of death from the armory. Initially you will be equipped with only a simple gun and nothing else, and you will have to move along a rather skimpy map where different types of enemies will punctually flock to you to take down. To begin with, you will have to deal with simple soldiers and dogs, but going forward, the guerrillas will be equipped with a much more performing paraphernalia.

But dying means losing everything: and this basically means accepting the fact that you have to do the same thing again, hoping that the next game will go better. In addition to losing all the weapons acquired so far, you will also lose your money, and this means having to re-enter the same previous gameplay loop and make sure that the numerous attempts are not in vain and do not destroy your progress.

Spend your money in the armory for the best guns, but with every death you will lose everything.

The proposed levels are five in total and – curiosity – take place within the mind of Vaas, from which you will eventually have to escape. The non-place includes within it memories that can only refer to Far Cry 3 and to what has been seen in the game, giving a minimum of context to the DLC that would otherwise be totally unglued and reduced to a series of missions to complete. In truth, for much of the game it is absolutely like this, but the developers manage to save themselves for the broken headphone thanks to some revelations related to the villain, which give some small and welcome insights.

Your main objective, in addition to that of escape, is to collect the three pieces of the Silver Dragon Blade that you can get after completing the three main memories (which are the basic missions). However, these are more difficult than average missions, which you will certainly not be able to face lightly or going straight to the point, otherwise you will just succumb to it all the time. So here you have to get stronger and stronger to make the missions mentioned more affordable, and to do this you will have to lend yourself to a series of activities that are not very stimulating and anything but meaningful.

Unlocking some new permanent skills will help you survive.

Gameplay

To exemplify what has just been said, you must consider that inside the map, in addition to the enemies indicated with a reddish halo, there will be chests. The main ones, suitably marked, contain weapons; however, you will certainly not be able to open them undisturbed, and the moment you agree to do so, you will be ideally locked in a rather confined space where you will have to take out a certain number of enemies that pop out of nowhere and all the time.

The best weapons have the highest difficulty coefficient for mini side missions, and trying to get a shotgun is certainly not the same as trying to get hold of the bow. Precisely, if we consider that the AI ​​is identical to that of Far Cry 6 (therefore very lacking), the complications for the players are not related at all to the enemy skills, but to the fact that too many will come upon you while you will not be able to get out of the designated area.

In the DLC dedicated to Vaas we are therefore reduced to trying again and again having little incentive to really do it. There is certainly a progression, as you will need to unlock permanent skills, including one that allows you not to lose all your money after your departure. Each of the five skills in question has five improvements, and to unlock them you will always need money, so you will have to find a balance between the new features and the weapons to carry with you.

What is hidden in Vaas’ memories?

This is a worse thought-out scheme than the main game. If Dani Rojas’s adventure was all about the hypertrophy of content often ends in themselves (missions on repetitive and often bite-less missions), the DLC finds another trick to make you stay inside the game as long as possible, using methods that are not exactly brilliant or that can hit the mark.

It comes out a content that we only recommend to those who loved the character of Vaas and are still playing Far Cry 6. In short, to those who are loyal to the saga and at the same time happy with the usual model that is repeated at each iteration. On the other hand, those who have skipped the last chapter, or those who were disappointed and abandoned it prematurely, will have no valid reason to approach an expansion that has almost nothing interesting. And we say “almost” only because something in Vaas’s past actually better carves a figure to the truth, rough and built on a myriad of clichés.