Far Cry 6 – Joseph: Collapse, the review of the latest DLC of the open-world shooter

After Vaas Montenegro and Pagan Min, the third and final DLC of Far Cry 6 leads us into the crazy mind of the villain of the fifth chapter: the review of Joseph: Collapse

“I know you suffer. God gives you, God takes you away, right? But you are not the only one who is tested. You know I had a wife? Beautiful, right? But we were expecting the first child and we were little more that two kids. I was terrified. Becoming a father … how were we going to do it with money? But she was calm, she had faith that it would be okay. She always had faith. Then one day she went to visit a friend of hers. An accident and .. . God takes away. “ Joseph Seed’s monologue in Far Cry 5, masterfully interpreted by Luca Ghignone in the Italian version of the game, seemed to us the perfect introduction to the review by Joseph: Collapsethird and last Far Cry 6 DLC and therefore the package that closes this peculiar Season Pass dedicated to the most famous villains of the Ubisoft series. A conclusion worthy of expectations?

Setting Joseph: Collapse takes us to an alternate but not very impressive version of Hope County If in Vaas: Insanity (review) we found ourselves wandering in a dreamlike and distorted version of the Rook Islands and in Pagan: Control (review) we instead explored a splendid reinterpretation of the Kyrat, thesetting by Joseph: Collapse is obviously that of Hope County, the fictional county that is located in the montana and which is the background to the events of the fifth chapter of the franchise. Of course, we are only talking about a portion of the scenario, a “synthesis” that incorporates in an almost identical way the characteristics of the maps of Vaas and Pagan, proposing completely similar dimensions and an aesthetic that is often and willingly contaminated by what happens in the final of Far Cry 5, as well as from the post-apocalyptic New Dawn expansion, between incinerated portions of forest and dilapidated buildings. The design in general, however, it is substantially less successful than that of Kyrat. Engaged in the now classic five “cycles” equal to each other but progressively more challenging, within this “nightmare” version of Hope County we will find a series of unlockable shelters where we can stop to catch our breath and spend the credits obtained to purchase permanent upgrades, that is, that survive the formula roguelite of experience, and to “pump” the crates of weapons available in lootbox style but without microtransactions, fortunately. Then there are several places of interest, where to complete the missions main of the DLC and thus collect the three parts of Joseph’s cross that will allow him to cross Eden’s Gate, literally, or come into contact with visions that deepen the relationship between the “Father” and his disciples, in particular the lieutenants John, Jacob and Faith, without however revealing the background that have not already been told in Far Cry 5: a notable lack when you focus on the fanservice.

Gameplay Joseph Collapse includes places we visited in the Far Cry 5 campaign Joseph’s formula: Collapse is therefore the one we already know: a roguelite shooter with a few too many problems in terms of hitboxes, but which in some sequences recalls a gameplay in a fast-paced and fun run & gun style. Turning around the map you face the “shadows” of the members of the sect created by Joseph Seed to earn credits, you unlock new upgrades to increase your chances of survival and you try to complete the final challenge to be able to start the game from the next cycle. The game over implies the loss of the resources collected up to that moment, but with several exceptions: the aforementioned permanent traits, the weapons unlocked by overcoming specific challenges and even the credits, where certain upgrades have been obtained. At night the situation becomes more complicated due to the presence of ghosts who try to explode on us, while the inevitable boss fight this time they will see us fighting the aforementioned John, Jacob and Faith as well as their endless hordes of followers.

Graphics and sound Joseph: Collapse, a platforming section where you have to destroy certain objects to purify the area As already mentioned, the Hope County represented in Joseph: Collapse unfortunately does not boast the evocative views of the dreamlike Kyrat that we visited as Pagan Min, on the contrary it presents itself as quite a scenario dull and generic. The presence of structures seen in the Far Cry 5 campaign increases its prices a bit, as well as the visual citations to the New Dawn expansion, but in general there is not much to be excited about. The sector sound is based almost exclusively on the excellent interpretation of Greg Bryk, since clearly the dialogues are only in English and there is no dubbing in Italian, as unfortunately happened for the base game: a choice that we still struggle to understand for one of Ubisoft’s most famous franchises. Finally, the music turns out to be only functional to the action.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Processor: Intel Core i5 10400

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 3070

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Operating system: Windows 10 Minimum requirements Processor: Intel Core i5 4460, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 960, AMD RX 460

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Storage: 60 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit Recommended requirements Processor: Intel Core i7 10700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Storage: 60 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit