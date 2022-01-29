Far Cry 6 Limited Edition at a discount for PlayStation and Xbox at the lowest historical price – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Far Cry 6 Limited Edition in PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S versions at an all time low price. The discount reported is € 33, or 49%.

The price full for Far Cry 6 Limited Edition indicated by Amazon is 67.99 €. Over the months it has been possible to find it at increasingly lower prices thanks to regular discounts, now reaching an all-time low for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The version Limited Edition of Far Cry 6 includes the full game and an additional content pack, namely a uniform, a weapon (SBS) and a weapon charm. This is equipment for our character.

In our review we explained that: “Far Cry 6 introduces some interesting novelties on the narrative front, with a protagonist finally speaking and present on the scene, a screenplay at times brilliant and a series of interesting and well characterized supporting actors.”

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Far Cry 6 antagonist

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.