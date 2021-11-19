Far Cry 6 many other games in the promo – Nerd4.life

On Ubisoft Store the offers of the Black Friday, which allow you to buy Far Cry 6 at the lowest price so far, as well as lots of games with discounts of up to 80%. The initiative will be valid until November 29th.

By visiting the page dedicated to Far Cry 6 you will find all the editions currently in promotion, in particular:

Standard Edition for € 49.79 instead of 59.99

Gold Edition for € 79.99 instead of 99.99

Ultimate Edition for € 95.99 instead of 119.99

Collector’s Edition for € 179.99 instead of 199.99

As we wrote in the Far Cry 6 review, the new episode of the Ubisoft series takes us to the fictional island of Yara, ruled with an iron fist by the ruthless dictator Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

As a young ex-guerrilla named Dani Rojas, we will have to try to unify the forces fighting for the liberation of the island and lead them against Castillo to finally get freedom, exploring a large open world and fighting the government troops that garrison it. the areas.

On the page with all the Black Friday offers you will find the many games Ubisoft currently available at a discounted price: from the frenetic and engaging arcade sports Riders Republic (review here) (€ 44.99 instead of 59.99) to the epic action RPG Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (review here) (€ 29.99 instead of 59 , 99).

The titles on offer are many, so take some time to scroll through them all and eventually come back here to read the related reviews!