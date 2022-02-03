Far Cry 6: Rambo themed mission available

Far Cry 6 gets a new one today free mission inspired by the Rambo movie saga, entitled All the Blood. A few weeks after the two free missions with Danny Trejo, Far Cry 6 therefore continues to offer this type of crossover, this time taking advantage of the famous character played on the big screen by Sylvester Stallone.

However, John Rambo will not be the character we will see in action within the All the Blood mission, but a huge fan of his, who will help us fight Yara’s army. Playing “All the Blood”, we will meet and help a super Rambo fan against Yara’s army in a bloodthirsty vengeful fury that seems to have come straight out of the 80’s blockbuster, combining stealth with adrenaline-pumping action like in the best Rambo movies. .

After completing the mission you will be able to unlock the Arc of Vengeance, a deadly explosive weapon capable of countering helicopters and armored units. Once the Bow of Vengeance is unlocked, it can be used, permanently, in the game. Starting today, players will also be able to purchase the Rambo bundle, giving them access to Rambo-inspired gear to customize their characters with, with the iconic gear, weapon, vehicle and more in the Ubisoft title.