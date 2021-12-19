Far Cry 6, soon a free DLC: very rich contents

If you are playing with Far Cry 6, you can now activate two free missions featuring someone who loves using the machete for everything, including turning the meat on the grill.

Actually the announcement of the arrival of this big free DLC doesn’t surprise us because someone had made a big one error inside Ubisoft about one month ago and he had already loaded by mistake a crossover mission with the unequivocal title: Danny & Dani against Everyone.

A mission which, however, had been removed in a hurry with a lot of Twitter message that warned that it was an unfinished job and that it would come later. There Road map Far Cry 6 official that the developer had published in September indicated the period between December of this year and January next year. We are in the second half of December and therefore the roadmap has been fully respected.

Far Cry 6, two thrilling missions with Danny Trejo

The announcement of the arrival of these two crossovers in which Danny decides to return to Yara and countering the dictator Anton Castillo came with a press release explaining not only what we will be doing together with Danny but also everything that is present in the Bundle accompanying the free DLC.

Obviously the most interesting part are the two free missions that you can play either in single player mode or in co-op for two:

“Danny & Dani against Everyone is a new story in which you must stop Antón Castillo’s soldiers from destroying Danny’s plans to return to Yara to cook his famous and tasty tacos to feed the population.

The sixth and last Special Operation “Malagua”. After completing the mission “Danny & Dani Against Everyone”, Trejo does you the favor by helping students who protest against the Antón regime that is using chemical weapons in Yara (PG-240X)“.

And speaking of tacos, in the Bundle, as we mentioned, you will also find the pickup truck and Danny’s classic outfit. Definitely a fun way to spend the Christmas holiday season. Besides, it’s a free DLC.