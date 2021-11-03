Far Cry 6, Title Update 2 available: the news of the update – Nerd4.life

Tech

Far Cry 6, Title Update 2 available: the news of the update

Far Cry 6 received the Title Update 2: L’update, rather full-bodied, introduces some important innovations for the Ubisoft game. The French company stated that on PS5 the update weighs 90 GB, but in reality we have personally verified and the dimensions are equal to about 18 GB.

Considered one of the best episodes ever by users, Far Cry 6 takes us to the island of Yara, grappling with the dangerous dictator Anton Castillo and his troops: as a guerrilla, we will have to unite the rebel forces under a single flag to liberate the archipelago.

As written at the beginning, net of Ubisoft’s communication blunders, the update on PlayStation 5 it measures about 18 GB, while on other consoles the dimensions are these: 49-60 GB on PS4, 54 GB on PC, 13-20 GB on Xbox, with variations by region.

Gameplay updates

  • New daily and weekly challenges added.
  • New Special Operation: Los Tres Santos available from November 19th.
  • Adjusted how often enemies respawn in the following areas: Jose’s Island and Martinez Airstrip.
  • General performance improvements.

Quality-of-life changes

  • The opening sequence can be skipped like the other cutscenes.
  • The Co-Op menu shows an exclamation point when the mode becomes available.
  • Fixed several subtitles to make the meaning better.
  • Added a Moneda tutorial after completing the first Uprising.
  • The background of the workbench has been updated to be less distracting.
  • Color blind mode updated to solve some problems with people with deuteranopia.

Added to this is the resolution of a number of minor bugs. For more details on the game, check out our Far Cry 6 review.

