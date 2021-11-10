Far Cry 6 – Vaas: Insanity, a release date for the first DLC – Nerd4.life

Vaas: Insanity, the first DLC from Far Cry 6, finally has a date of exit: The pack will be available for download starting November 16, clearly at no additional cost for Season Pass owners.

The announcement, made perhaps ahead of its time, comes directly from Michael Mando, the actor who played Vaas in Far Cry 3 (here the review of the Classic Edition) and who has returned to play the role of the iconic villain.

Revealed a few months ago, the post-launch content of Far Cry 6 will put us in command of the nemeses of the third, fourth and fifth episodes of the series, in a sort of nightmare in their mind.

Beyond the narrative quirks, in the DLC it seems we will have to deal with a formula in style roguelite, in which you have to start the mission all over again with each game over but you can get permanent upgrades.

“You will play Vaas, the iconic Far Cry 3 villain played by Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), returning to his shoes in a completely new experience, inspired by the roguelite genre,” reads the Ubisoft press release.

“Starting with a single self-defense gun, you’ll need to find new weapons and unlock upgrades to become stronger and progress in the villain’s psyche. Blending intense action and storytelling, Vaas: Insanity will give you the opportunity to understand Vaas’ past, his demons and motives. “

In case you haven’t read it yet, here’s our Far Cry 6 review.