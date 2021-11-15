Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity, review

Vaas Montenegro, the iconic villain of the Ubisoft series, relives in the first DLC of Far Cry 6 and this time we will be in control: the review of Vaas: Insanity.

“Did I ever tell you what the definition of insanity is?” The monologue of Vaas Montenegro still resonates today in the ears of Far Cry fans, masterfully interpreted by Michael Mando and dubbed in Italian, in an equally masterly manner, by Francesco Mei. Those words marked the birth of the most iconic villain in the Ubisoft series, but also of an approach that the French firm would have adopted from that moment on in a stable manner. Exactly nine years later, we are still here talking about it and we do it for a specific reason: as you know, the Season Pass of Far Cry 6 will put us in the shoes of three of the most famous “villains” of the series, in as many adventures set within their minds. A journey through disturbing shadows, memories never revealed and impossible landscapes, which we begin to tell precisely with the Far Cry 6 review – Vaas: Insanity.

History Vaas: Insanity, one of the memories that we will be able to discover in the DLC Far Cry has accustomed us over the years to decidedly bizarre paid content and Vaas: Insanity is no exception, indeed it confirms right from the start that it corresponds to the definition of madness that the famous antagonist taught us: “do and do the same again. fucking thing, over and over again, hoping for something to change. ” This first downloadable content is a cycle that repeats itself, raising the challenge from time to time and revealing new ones secrets, up to the largest one. Amazon offer Far Cry 6 Limited Edition Ps4 – Amazon Exclusive – Playstation 4 € 71.16 € 64.98 You see

Offering There is no actual narrative: we wake up as Vaas, catapulted into a vivid dream resulting from his sick mind, and around us a distorted version of the Rook Islands stands out, with three main points of interest that hide as many boss fight, but also and above all different places to unlock memories unpublished background, which will help us discover something more about this character. Vaas: Insanity, a memory linked to Citra We will witness sequences illustrating the sick relationship with Citra (whose voice will guide us through the whole adventure), but also the rivalry with Jason Brody, the protagonist of Far Cry 3, and some events related to the setting that explore the past of the protagonist and what happened after he betrayed his own people to join the group of mercenaries in the pay of Hoyt Volker. Unfortunately, the interpretation of the aforementioned Francesco Mei is a distant memory: exactly like the base game, Far Cry 6, Vaas: Insanity is devoid of dubbing in Italian and therefore boasts dialogues only in English, with the possibility of activating subtitles in our language.

Gameplay Vaas: Insanity, the Mirror that unlocks permanent upgrades We said that Vaas: Insanity presents itself as a cycle, in this case a type experience roguelite composed in total of five levels more and more difficult. The things to see and do on the map are the same, but the possibility of unlocking new permanent upgrades (the so-called “traits”, obtainable by looking in the mirror of the initial outpost) and new weapons (winning the related challenges and then buying them) makes it possible to approach the mini campaign in a different way. Unfortunately, the gunplay has not changed compared to Far Cry 6 and the presence of a reduced arsenal only highlights its limits. As you can read in the Far Cry 6 review, thecombat system of the latest episode of the Ubisoft series did not thrill us and in Vaas: Insanity it is revived with some extra complications, which often makes the experience even less enjoyable. Improving the weapons raises the situation a little, but we are far from what we have seen in the most famous shooters. There is also a problem with balancing the difficulty, in the sense that the roguelite approach should create a certain tension linked to the possibility of losing (almost) everything we have achieved at each game over and then starting over, but during the first level we never happened to die and indeed we have managed to unlock those traits that allow you to keep money or enjoy a second chance in case you are killed. To these perplexities is added the systematic repetitiveness of the DLC, which in fact re-proposes the same battles and the same situations from time to time, only going to retouch the challenge upwards. A structure that revealed further content with each new attempt would have been much more interesting, but as the gameplay by Vaas: Insanity is an end in itself and has reason to be solely in the fanservice it makes available to users.

Graphics and sound Vaas: Insanity, one of the boss fights of the DLC The alternative interpretation of the Rook Islands is somewhat reminiscent of the alien landscapes of the Far Cry 5 DLC, but this is not a positive comparison. There map it has only a discrete extension and the assets tend to repeat themselves somewhat anonymously, with only the volcanic zone to offer some significant differences but again without sharp details. There is no trace of the advanced effects of Far Cry 6, or in any case it is difficult to see it within scenarios that express more than anything else a Artistic direction, trying to give shape and color to the visions of a mad mind. Unfortunately there are no moments of particular interest, except for the sequences in which Vaas recalls some events of the past and which can count on Mando’s talent to gain intensity and depth.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Processor: Intel Core i5 10400

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 3070

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Operating system: Windows 10 Minimum requirements Processor: Intel Core i5 4460, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 960, AMD RX 460

Memory: 8 GB of RAM, 12 GB with the HD texture pack

Storage: 60 GB

Operating system: Windows 10 Recommended requirements Processor: Intel Core i7 10700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Storage: 60 GB

Operating system: Windows 10