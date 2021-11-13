Far Cry 7 will be a live-service like Assassin’s Creed Infinity, for Jeff Grubb – Nerd4.life

The most recent chapter of Far Cry, the sixth, is available recently and fans of the genre are trying their hand at the many game missions. One thing that can easily be said about the game is that it respects the canons of the franchise, without aiming for particular revolutions. Far Cry 7instead, it will change structure, at least according to Jeff Grubb, who reveals that the game will be a live-service similar to Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

The information was shared through a news dedicated to Dan Hay, former director of Far Cry who left Ubisoft. Grubb states that Hay “was working on the next chapter in the series, which Ubisoft plans to turn into a Far Cry themed live service, similar to the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity. ”That’s all that’s been indicated for now.

A Far Cry 6 panorama

This doesn’t tell us much, as for the moment we have a general idea of ​​what Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be. According to the rumors, it should be a set of games, with more characters and more cities / maps, to which more content will be added through updates and expansions over time. Of course, it will not be a free to play game, but a classic premium title, at least according to what Ubisoft said.

The idea therefore is that Far Cry 7 will also continue in this direction. It is also not the first time that there is talk of the fact that the Ubisoft shooter series has reached a turning point. Staying on the subject, Far Cry 6 is “one of the best for gamers,” according to Ubisoft.