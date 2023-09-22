Far Cry villains who would be perfect for a sequel

Reflexes Willis Huntley, a supporting character turned supporting antagonist in the Far Cry franchise, could make a fascinating return in a future entry.

Pagan Min’s ambiguous fate leaves the possibility of his return, with possible connections between Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5.

Even though he never physically appeared in Far Cry 6, the mention of Longinus hints at a possible future appearance, leaving fans curious.

He Very far The franchise is known for creating inspired villains who can define their individual entries throughout the series with their mere presence. While the heroes are intriguing and well-built characters, there is something about the best ones. Very far villains that are totally defining.

Fans frequently argue about which one is the best. Very far villains and about several who could return in the future, with several of their fates left ambiguous or with them escaping in a previous entry, some of them may return to bother players once again in the future in another Very far entry, especially since the franchise may be refocusing on the villains.

6 Willis Huntley

It would be fascinating to see Willis Huntley return once again, and could even be considered likely, given the way he manages to keep appearing throughout the series. Very far franchise. First appearing as a useful supporting character in far away 3Willis has since proven himself fully capable of taking on a more villainous persona under the guise of patriotism.

CIA agent Huntley doesn’t fit the bill to be a main antagonist in a Very far game, but his deranged manner and utter disregard for almost anything resembling morality could make him a fascinating secondary antagonist, a role he has taken on in the past. After appearing in the franchise’s third, fourth, and fifth entries, as well as being mentioned in Very far away 6, Very far away 7 I could very easily introduce Huntley in some way.

5 min pagan

After becoming possibly the most beloved character in the Very far In the history of the franchise, Pagan Min went on a “vacation” or died depending on which ending the player chooses. However, there has since been an update, albeit ambiguous, showing that Pagan Min could still be alive and well in the franchise after his apparent disappearance.

Pagan Min DLC for Very far away 6 It’s a fascinating look at the old villain and his life, and while it focuses primarily on the family Pagan never had, there’s an interesting ending involving Pagan mentioning in a voice note that he’s either on vacation or dead, but still unspecified. . either way. He also mentions a nuclear bomb under his palace, which creates an interesting potential link between the fourth and fifth entries in the franchise. Could Pagan Min return or is this a final note for the villain in the franchise’s history?

4 Longinus

Longinus has an interesting story that could easily be told in another Very far entry, having admitted to being a former warlord in an unnamed African country. After nearly dying in a civil war, he was baptized and began traveling with different religious mercenaries, last seen in Very far away 4 moving forward to follow a trail of blood diamonds.

However, Longinus had an interesting upbringing in Very far away 6, despite never making a physical appearance in the game. Instead, Sean McKay called out Longinus during the events of “The Deported”, if the player leaves Sean alive, and Longinus is talked about as being out of the “things that kill people” business. While this could mean that Longinus has found peace in another profession, it could also be a preview of a future appearance.

3 Vaas Montenegro

Another character that was recently expertly explored, Vaas Montenegro, was one of the main villains throughout far away 3. His appearances showed his mental state, and the developers later teased the final fight that apparently ended with his death as perhaps not as accurate as it seemed. It was joked that Jason might have passed out instead and only thought that he had killed Vaas in his dream state.

The franchise left its fate ambiguous, and Vaas was recently characterized much more in the first DLC of Very far away 6, where he was the main character and players could explore through his mind a truly fascinating experience. While this could simply mean concluding the story of Vaas and the love players have for him, it could also mean much more than that. as one of the best Very farand Ubisoft, villains of the story, the return of Vaas would be tremendous for fans.

2 Joseph seed

The leader of the Eden’s Gate group, Joseph Seed, was the main antagonist of Very far away 5. While there are several endings to the game, and some of them involve Seed dying alongside the world he correctly predicted would come to an end. However, it appears that in the canon ending Seed survived, given his later appearance in Far Cry: New Dawn.

Although José is a man who has changed a lot in New Dawn and begs the Security Captain to kill him, the players can choose again whether to grant his wish. If he is saved, Joseph later disappears if the players return to his compound, showing that he may have left to redeem himself or create a different type of mischief elsewhere. His reappearance could be a fascinating next entry in the franchise.

1 The jackal

It is difficult to call the Jackal an absolute antagonist in Far Cry 2, although initially it seems that it is. The Jackal, an arms dealer who has played on many sides in various African conflicts over the years, becomes involved with the player at various points throughout the story, almost choosing to kill the player character on multiple occasions. .

After surviving him, the player and the Jackal reach an ending where each must complete a task, and neither of them survives. However, during the final scene, it is mentioned that the Jackal’s body was never found, leading to the belief that he could yet reappear as a very different character in a later entry. There are many theories about The Jackal, but this one may never be confirmed.

