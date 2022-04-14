Far from his family, César D’Alessio starts from scratch singing in a bar

After some personal scandals, it seems that the life of Cesar D’Alessio32, has begun to find calm, and now we discover him singing in a canteen in the worker colonyfrom CDMX, where he performs with his girlfriend, Renata Escorcia26, like the musical duet RenSar, and the public has received them in a pleasant way due to the great atmosphere they form. A person close to the couple tells us how they live now:

-Tell us, what has become of César? we know little about him…

“He has decided to get away from the public eye, he has gone through many things that he prefers to leave in oblivion and stand out by his own means; even, he no longer wants to have contact with the media, he does not want to give interviews, or talk about him or his family ”.

-What kind of things?

“Well, from the separation of Fabiane, the mother of her son; how he had fallen in love with Renata, her current partner; the loss of his father (César Gómez) two years ago; the time he denounced that he had been beaten by the son of the former governor of the State of Mexico, Arturo Montiel, and that as a result of that aggression he even had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his face; also of some health problems that he faced and that he has already overcome, but that had his family very worried; and then, the road accident they had last year, where not only did they lose their car, but they were accused of going under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

This is how we capture him with his girlfriend in the place where they appear:

Has that affected you emotionally and professionally?

“Well, yes, especially emotionally, because he has felt harassed by the media, who constantly wanted to talk to him so that he would give his version and that overshadowed his professional side, because he is a very good musician.”

-His family, what does he say? Do they support him?

“He has been away from them for a long time, we don’t know for what reasons, and he prefers not to involve them, especially his mother Lupita, who lives very quietly in Cancun; César does not want her to have a bad time because of her, and even with the incident of Montiel’s son, she showed that she was very worried and supportive, but he lives her life in her own way”.

-And what does Cesar currently do?

“He is trying to get ahead through his own talent and work, although financially he is not in the best conditions. With Renata he formed a musical duet called RenSar and they are currently playing in a canteen in the Obrera neighborhood, a popular area of ​​CDMX, where they are the variety on weekends.

-And how are you doing there?

“Well, the truth is that people have accepted them very well, because they put together a great atmosphere in the bar, and they do have their audience”.

– Haven’t you asked your family or your brothers for help, for example, Jorge, who is now very successful with Matute?

“No, he prefers to find his own path and not live on his mother’s last name, as he does not want to be associated with his brothers and his mother in the professional aspect, so that they do not say that he hangs on his fame and demerits his own talent; there it goes little by little”.

His brothers are doing well…

“That’s right, his brothers are doing well: Jorge currently has one of the most successful musical projects, which is Matute; and as for Ernesto, he is resuming his role as a singer, he recently performed in Saltillo and has prepared a presentation for May 26 at the Metropólitan Theater, where, among other guests, he will have a reunion with his former teammates from the DKDA group.

-You say that economically, they are not well…

“Well, they don’t live in opulence; even after losing the car they had when the accident happened in October of last year, they could no longer recover something of the same style, they come and go in an older one, and in that one they arrive at their presentations with another friend, who is part of the RenSar staff. They also hire them for events.”

-So, Renata supports him…

“Yes, of course, they both work together, she sings very well, they put together, rehearse and put on the show, and Renata cheers her on a lot; They are very much in love and admire each other. They do covers of popular songs to dance to, like cumbias, salsas, and that style, that’s why the people of the cantina, both the owners and the public, have welcomed them.”

-Does he keep in touch with his son?

“Yes, the little boy is about to turn 6 years old, he loves her, and since her relationship with Ren began, she made it clear to her that her son is the most important thing to him; even, he is very responsible in giving money to Fabiane for the little one”.

-How do you manage to live, if you do not have a good economic position?

“Fortunately, he doesn’t lack work as a musician, because that’s what he knows how to do, and he doesn’t have any problems playing in small places either.”

-And right now he’s in the canteen…

“That’s right, but if it’s not there, it appears in other bars; he does not stop looking for him to fulfill his responsibility as a father. At some point, his brothers and his mother did support him with some of his expenses, but after some family differences, he chose not to resort to them anymore.

-The differences were the last scandals of César?

“I don’t know very well, it may be so, but he doesn’t sit still and tries to get ahead, that’s what matters,” he concluded.