Far right killer fires and kills five people – Corriere.it

Massacre between Denver and Lakewood in Colorado. The police intercept the shooter and kill him

A lone gunman killed five people and injured two others, including a policeman, in the US state of Colorado on Monday night before being shot dead. As US police explained in a late night press conference, starting Monday afternoon, the man opened the fire in several places in nearby Denver and Lakewood: in a Denver tattoo parlor, killing two women, while a man was injured. The gunman then moved to a Denver home where he shot a man outside, killing him. He then moved to Lakewood, where he shot a man in another tattoo parlor, before entering a hotel where he shot several shots at a receptionist and killed her. Using information from the first attack, Lakewood police were able to identify the perpetrator, who moved again.

The killer was shot

There was a shooting with our agents and the killer was shot, Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero said, adding that the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.. The Lakewood policewoman who shot the suspect will have to undergo surgery, but she’s fine, Romero said at a news conference yesterday. From what we know, it appears that the criminal was targeting specific individuals, Denver police explained. However, investigators have not yet definitively established a reason for the attacks, according to police chief Paul Pazen.

December 29, 2021 (change December 29, 2021 | 05:06)

