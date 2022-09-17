Farewell Barcelona, ​​Paris is the real home of Lionel Messi – Sport.fr

Chased by FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi would have found his true place in Paris Saint-Germain. An assertion by Neymar which destroys all hope of one day seeing the Pulga in Catalonia.

In Olympian form, Neymar carries Paris Saint-Germain with 11 goals and 7 assists to his name in 10 games played in all competitions. Exceptional statistics that will allow him, after the shock against Olympique Lyonnais, to focus on Brazil and the 2022 World Cup which is fast approaching. In an interview with DAZN, the Parisian attacking star was asked about Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona and a possible return. The 30-year-old Brazilian allowed himself a clear and limpid answer which made a fuss in Catalonia: “He (Lionel Messi) was affected after his departure from Barcelona but now he is better. He feels at home. »

Meaningful words that imply that Lionel Messi’s real home is now in Paris and no longer within FC Barcelona. It is then difficult to envisage a return of the Argentinian to Catalonia at the end of his contract, which comes to an end next June. If Joan Laporta said he wanted to see him again in the colors of Barça, fate seems to have decided otherwise. MLS could be his next destination.