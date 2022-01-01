Farewell exemption if you don’t ask this question. The limited time

You must submit an exemption application by January otherwise goodbye exemption. Time is running out, time x is 31st of this month.

With the new year came the deadlines but also i renewals, January 31, 2022 is a date x by which it will expire the exemption on the Rai Fee, if you do not renew it you will be forced to pay it as it is mandatory. The fee is a tax imposed on all citizens who possess technological tools that transmit programs and information, it is paid in installments on the electricity bill, but it is possible to be exempt and not pay it at all. Here’s how to do it.

It is possible not to pay the Rai license fee, here’s how

The subscription to the Rai Fee is paid once a year, it is mandatory for anyone with a television or a technological device that allows them to receive an information signal. The amount is 90 euros and is distributed over 10 months on the electricity bill. Not everyone has to pay for it, there are certain categories of people who are exempt from the subscription, let’s see together with who touches the exemption.

The exemption from the payment of the fee must be made by January 31, 2022 through the website of the Revenue Agency, the procedure is only online, the exempted are:

Who does not have a television set

Citizens who have reached the age of 75 with an annual income of 8,000 euros or less

foreign military (NATO) and diplomats

There has always been a lot of discussion on the Rai license fee, millions of people are against the annual payment of the tax that weighs on millions of Italians. Unfortunately, the difficult economic situation we are experiencing is even more anger, inflation is hitting historic lows, it is much higher than in 2012.

Not only electricity and gas bills are increasing dramatically, but also food and personal care products. It is hoped that with the new year the economic situation will improve in the short term.