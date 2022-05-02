Farewell Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo back in his real garden… – Sport.fr

The Portuguese’s name is still linked with Real Madrid. This was already the case last summer, when he wanted to leave Juventus, and the rumors resumed a year later.

And the arrival of Ten Hag as a new coach could mean the departure of the Portuguese. His future is uncertain and in England he has once again found a very surprising destination. This time it’s The Mirror who stressed that Real Madrid would still have the United striker on their agenda, and therefore would reconsider a return of the club’s all-time top scorer. They acknowledge that Florentino’s priority, as everyone knows, is signing Mbappé, but they insinuate he is keeping tabs on what happens with Cristiano next season. What is certain is that he is still evolving at a high level. He’s been Manchester’s best player this season with 23 goals, despite being 37 already, but that doesn’t stop him from maintaining prodigious physical condition.

Despite this, it seems complicated that with the current workforce, CR7 can return. If Kylian’s signing is confirmed, with Benzema at an excellent level and Vinicius, the starting attack is clear. And Cristiano aims to find a destination that will guarantee him minutes. He will be looking to sign what may be the last contract of his career, with two goals. On the one hand, being a starter, but also being in a club that plays in the Champions League. Anyway, he will still have to wait for the arrival of Ten Hag, who, if he has already assured that no one is a starter, has not yet made a decision on the fate of certain players, including CR7 . The Mancunians could sell him for 12 million euros.