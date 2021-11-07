Farewell myrrh and frankincense, the myth of spices at risk for the climate crisis

EVERT ELZINGAEPA epa09567596 People take part in a climate march in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 06 November 2021. Thousands of people took part in the demonstration demanding world leaders to take action against climate change as the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 takes place in Glasgow, Britain. EPA / EVERT ELZINGA

(by Fabio Attorre director of the botanical garden of Rome)

The Socotra archipelago, a small treasure trove of biodiversity nestled between the Horn of Africa and the Gulf of Aden in the Indian Ocean, risks losing its treasures. Recent investigations by a consortium for the conservation of biodiversity in Socotra, made up of researchers from the botanical gardens of Rome and Ghent, Belgium, and tropical ecology experts from the University of Brno, Czech Republic, have shown how the effects of climate change are threatening some of the most emblematic species of the Yemen islands, such as myrrh trees (Commiphora myrrha), frankincense (Boswellia) and the legendary dragon tree (Dracaena draco), from which a resin with a color is still obtained today. blood red used as a natural dye or as a coagulant in traditional medicine.

These trees have marked the culture of the Christian and Muslim world for centuries and made the fortunes of Arabia Felix. The Yemeni islands are in fact located on trade routes between East and West, crossed for millennia by travelers and merchants who stopped here to collect the precious spices and take them to the shores of the Mediterranean and to the trade centers of the Middle East. Sold at the price of gold, the products of Socotra’s biodiversity have contributed to the development of local civilizations, ensuring for centuries a wealth that has allowed the construction of architectural masterpieces of antiquity such as Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, or Shiban, the “New York of the desert”. The naturalistic – due to the prolonged evolutionary isolation that began with the detachment from the Arabian peninsula – and cultural uniqueness of the Socotra Archipelago are such that in 2008 Unesco included it among the sites of international importance. A priceless heritage for humanity which now risks losing its gems.

As part of a project (https://fondationfranklinia.org/en/yemen-socotra/) for the conservation of endemic species of the island of Socotra, funded by the Franklina foundation (https://fondationfranklinia.org/en/), the researchers estimated a loss of 20 to 80%, depending on the species evaluated, of the tree specimens that populate the island. The combined action of climate change, with a drastic increase in the frequency and intensity of cyclones that hit the island, and the anthropogenic impact, with the spread of goats and other grazing livestock prevents the regeneration of the iconic Socotra trees.

The maintenance of these tree species is fundamental for the ecological balance of the archipelago. These trees, in fact, with their circular crown are able to trap the humidity brought by the ocean breezes and to collect a large amount of water to be released slowly to the ground. A precious water reserve for an environment where very little water flows. However, this adaptation is also their weakness: Dracaena, Commiphora and Boswellia in fact cannot resist the powerful cyclonic winds, more and more frequent, capable of bringing down many in a very short time. A delicate ecological balance that climate change risks irreparably unbalancing. In the past, in the “Rendiconti Lincei. Physical and Natural Sciences ”(https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12210-020-00923-9), the researchers had highlighted how the tree cover of Socotra was strongly influenced by climatic factors and human activities.

Several actions have been taken to combat the loss of these precious trees and avert a dramatic water crisis in the archipelago. Yet the reforestation efforts undertaken so far may be insufficient without decisive action to mitigate what is the main threat to these species: climate change and its most violent consequences. On the day that COP26 in Glasgow dedicates to the protection of nature, the conservation of the biodiversity of remote and unique places like Socotra cannot be forgotten.