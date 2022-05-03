Farewell night at Old Trafford and a challenging message from Cristiano

ANDhe Manchester United ended the season at Old Trafford – closing the season visiting Brighton and Crystal Palace – with a soothing victory. The 3-0 win over Brentfordallowed the ‘red devils’ to smooth things over after a disastrous season.

The atmosphere was a total party and led to the ‘peace’ between the stands and players. For a moment, there was communion again. What’s more, ‘El Teatro de los Sueos’ dedicated several very emotional applause that had the aroma of farewell.

He has one more year on his contract, but his future is not at all clear. He left the lawn visibly excited and dedicated some enigmatic words to the cameras of ‘Sky Sports’: “What an end”.

He doesn’t know whether or not to continue at Manchester United, but what is certain is that he will score until the last day Cristiano Ronaldo was again infallible from eleven meters #PremierLeagueDAZNpic.twitter.com/uRnBygUAZl ? DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) May 2, 2022

Ralf Rangnick, who will continue as an advisor, also did not clear up the unknown:“It’s important to know what he wants, if he wants to stay. This is something we should talk about between Erik (Ten Hag), the board and myself.”

‘The Special Juan’ received, probably, the warmest ovation at Old Trafford. Rangnick had the detail of giving him his first start in Premier this year and Mata responded with a good game against Brentford: “He deserved to be in the team.” The Spaniard left with a standing ovation when he made way for Phil Jones in the 75th minute. Cristiano himself approached him to highlight his importance at the moment of change. De Gea also pointed his finger at him as soon as the game ended.

The ovation of Old Trafford to fire Juan Mata pic.twitter.com/VBQp2hfEUk ? DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) May 3, 2022

Mata, after several seasons in which his contract ended and ended up renewing, finally leaving Manchester United. The 34-year-old Spaniard arrived in 2014 as the second most expensive signing (44.73 million) in the club’s history. Since then he has played 283 games, has scored 51 goals and distributed 47 assists.

Also ends contract. Rangnick was also generous with him. Already with 3-0, he conceded the last 15′. ‘El Matador’ has played 57 games with Manchester United. He has scored 19 goals and dished out seven assists.

In the coach’s case, it’s a ‘see you later’ at Old Trafford. Stop being the technician… but continue as adviser to Erik ten Hag. A job to combine with his recently inaugurated position as coach of Austria. With United he has directed 27 games with a balance of 11 wins, nine draws and seven losses.

The youth squad, unlike Mata or Cavani, did not have the opportunity to say goodbye on the ‘green’. The contract ends… and he stayed on the bench. The winger will not be short of ‘girlfriends’ after his good season with West Ham last year. The youth squad has played a total of 59 games in which he has scored 17 goals and distributed 20 assists.

He has one more year on his contract… but the last 15′ that he played against Brentford smelled like a farewell. Injuries have marked his time at Old Trafford. He counts a total of 229 presences with the ‘red devils’. He has scored six goals and has given 10 goal assists.

He is injured and, obviously, he did not have minutes. He already said goodbye to Old Trafford a long time ago. Rangnick confirmed his departure some time ago: “As things stand, Pogba will not renew his contract with Manchester United.” In total there are 233 games with 39 goals and 51 assists.