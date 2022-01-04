Farewell Paolo Callegaro. Mourning for Saronnese and Lombard psychiatry. The memory of Asvap 4

SARONNO – After a long illness he died 83-year-old Paolo Callegaro from Saronno.

Paolo Callegaro was a backbone of the Asvap 4 association that has been dealing with mental illness for over 25 years: Asvap 4 owes its foundation thanks to his tireless commitment, his intelligence and experience.

“Paolo’s activity – recalls Michela Darò – has crossed the borders of our city as he already believed many years ago in the value of the network: he was also co-founder of the provincial coordination of mental health associations (copasam) of Varese and contributed also at the birth of urasam which represents as many as 50 associations in Lombardy after the experience within the CLP Lombardy psychiatry coordination. It is thanks to Paolo that In the first 12 years Asvap4 has managed to grow and consolidate becoming a resource for the whole city and psychiatry in the Saronnese area, and beyond, in synergy with public services.

And he concludes: “On behalf of all the volunteers and family members, I can only say thanks to Paolo for his dedication for the time dedicated to psychic frailty, always at the forefront to fight, with words and deeds, the stigma and prejudice against mental illness. We embrace Micla, our historic volunteer, his beloved companion until her last breath “.

The last help can be given to Paolo Callegaro at the Ferrario Funeral Home in via Manzoni 45 in Gerenzano until Tuesday 4 January at 6.30 pm.

