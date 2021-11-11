Farewell RAI fee: from today no more charges on electricity bills

The transposition of the directives linked to the resilience plan leads to important repercussions of the management of the Rai license fee

Since its debut in the bill in 2015, by the will of the then Renzi government, the fee charged and collected directly by the supply companies has been much discussed. The fact is that it is necessary to give credit to this strategic choice, designed to combat tax evasion in a generalized manner, affecting all taxpayers.

The benefits in terms of collections were obviously immediately evident. Since as early as 2016, with the entry into force of the instrument, more than 41% of families had been forced to pay it. And the collected revenue, consisting of 420 million euros, was realized thanks to the reduction of the undeclared from 36% to 10%.

Now, however, the regulatory landscape has changed. And if on the one hand nothing will be subject to change until the end of 2022, with the following year the current collection methods will change, and it will no longer be allowed to RAI to collect credits through the channel used so far.

How the Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) will change the habits of subscribers

In compliance with the target objectives of the recovery and resilience plan, the government currently in office has therefore established that the payment of the fee will no longer be able to pass through the utility bills.

This with a view to freeing energy suppliers from the obligation to collect the tax which has nothing to do with the service on which this item passes. This only partially solves the problem of price increases on raw materials. These are highlighted even more precisely in view of the increases of over 40% that are already weighing on the pockets of taxpayers.

A breath of fresh air for the citizen, in the face of an unwelcome blow to the top of state television. RAI president Carlo Fuortes has never hidden his concerns about the gap between the company’s income and expenses highlighting how the budget gap is worrying. Now, this new scenario will therefore add to the pre-existing problems.

