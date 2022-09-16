Farewell time is imminent for Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Wishing to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would now consider saying goodbye to European football to join Major League Soccer and Inter Miami chaired by David Beckham.

Against all odds, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up signing up for the long term at Manchester United, despite the incessant desire to leave the 37-year-old Portuguese who no longer saw his future under the colors of the Reds Devils. Nevertheless, a transfer remains relevant. In recent days, the option of Fenerbahce has emerged but this alternative has never been appreciated by the Portuguese star despite the good relationship he has with Jorge Jesus. Only the Chelsea Blues seem to be able to lure him into their net after the World Cup. A possibility considered by Cristiano Ronaldo who would however have another idea in mind.

Indeed, according to the latest revelations from Todo Files, his intention would be to leave Manchester United to say goodbye to European football. Saddened by the lack of interest he is receiving, he would now be ready to satisfy David Beckham’s ambitions by joining Inter Miami. At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is now at the twilight of his career and could quickly land in the United States to end it.