Farewell to Alberto Michelotti, the super referee with the parmigianità “card” – Memories in the photo – Photo 1 of 15

Parma wakes up today with the sad news of the death of one of its most loved characters. This morning, after a few days of hospitalization at the Maggiore, Alberto Michelotti, the super referee who brought Parma to Serie A, left, combining great professionalism with overwhelming sympathy. He was 91 years old.

The story of Miclòt is a beautiful fairy tale with a happy ending, as Claudio Rinaldi, editor of the Gazzetta di Parma, wrote on the occasion of his 90th birthday. It is the story “of someone who went through the war, the bombings, the dream of becoming a concert performer interrupted by a professor who calls him a bastard in front of all his classmates, finding himself the head of the family at thirteen, with three brothers to look after while his mother and grandmother go around the center with a cart to sell fruit and vegetables, and always end up in the workshop at thirteen. and becoming one of the best referees in the world Successes in football have also been a social redemption.

On April 14, 1968, the debut in Napoli-Varese on the field of Fuorigrotta, the last act of his career in the top flight at 51 on May 17, 1981 with a Napoli-Juventus marked by the tribute of the San Paolo fans who, at the entering the field, they unrolled the banner “Alberto, tu si ‘na cosa grande”. In all, Michelotti has directed 145 Serie A matches, 115 Serie B matches and 86 international matches. But Michelotti has always remained himself, straight back and bread to bread and wine to wine. Always respecting the teachings of his mother Elsa, who was his mother and father. And always keeping the Oltretorrente in my heart “.

Last year the great pain for the loss of his “half” Laura, lifelong companions, from whom he had the beloved daughters Sonia and Vania.

La Gazzetta di Parma embraces the Michelotti family in this moment of pain.