Farewell to Ambassador Fulci, former president of Ferrero Italy. The company: “A precious reference”

If today Ferrero is a multinational giant with an excellent reputation all over the world, it is also due to the work of people like Ambassador Francesco Paolo Fulci, an Italian diplomat who was at home in Alba and who died yesterday in Rome at the age of 90 years. Originally from Messina, Fulci had entered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by competition, in 1956, and during his long diplomatic career he served Italy in important world capitals such as Tokyo, Paris, Moscow, Ottawa before being appointed Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations.

And it was precisely in that role that Michele Ferrero met in Brussels, establishing a close friendship with the Albese patriarch who, after retirement as ambassador, also became professional. For over 15 years, Fulci was vice president of the Ferrero International holding. And on the death of Pietro Ferrero, in 2011, he also assumed the position of president of Ferrero Spa, the Italian company of the group, a role he held until 2019. From 2015 to 2019 he was also president of the “Michele Ferrero” business project in Africa and India.

For this reason, his death aroused deep emotion in the Ferrero family and throughout the company. «Ambassador Fulci has held important positions and has been a precious advisor for the company, a constant reference – say from the Ferrero top management -. For many years he has put his experience, his international prestige, his great capacity for dialogue and interpretation of world events at Ferrero’s service ».