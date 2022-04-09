Farewell to an era! Ryan Reynolds, Daddy Yankee and the celebrities who retire in 2022

For a few years now, the film and music industry has been undergoing a transformation that has given way to new generations that have been embraced by the experience.

But just when some stars are at the peak of their artistic career, they realize what a long way they have come, so the time has come to finally say goodbye.

Related news

Everything seems to indicate that everyone’s favorite actors are ready for that exit, because they have found other passions in their lives that complement their lives.

Bruce Willis

Although the case of Demi Moore’s ex-husband has been more forced than voluntary, the 67-year-old actor’s family announced his departure from the seventh art due to health issues.

And it is that the star of the “Sixth Sense” was diagnosed with Aphasia, a disorder that has prevented Willis from reading, understanding and speaking, so it is best that his era in the world of acting ends.

Celebrities retiring in 2022. Photo: IG/brucewillis

Jim Carrey

Shortly after the departure of Bruce Willis, a lot of scandal was made when the comedian and protagonist of “The Mask” assured that his departure from the big screen could be close.

It should be noted that in the case of Carrey, “Sonic 2” is about to be released, so he himself shared that it could be his last film at 60 years of age, since he has found a true passion in painting.

Celebrities retiring in 2022. Photo: Twitter

Brad Pitt

Although the departure of the protagonist of “Troy” is not yet entirely official or confirmed by him, some fans believe that in a few months it could be the end of the era of the Hollywood heartthrob.

And it is that Pitt himself has shared that he is old and tired, so he has become a little more selective with the projects in which he decides to participate, something that has alarmed fans.

Celebrities retiring in 2022. Photo: IG / bradpitt_oficial

Sandra Bullock

Being one of the most important stars in the world of acting and with more than 20 years of artistic career, the actress decided that this year 2022 was the ideal one to go out like a true queen and through the front door.

And it is that at 57 years of age, the protagonist of “The Proposal” intends to take an indefinite break after the premiere of her latest productions: “Imperdonable” and “The Lost City”.

Celebrities retiring in 2022. Photo: Twitter

Ryan Reynolds

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 45-year-old actor remained very active when recording the films “Red Notice”, “The Adam Project” and “Spirited”, for which he considers that the time has come to rest

In the same style as Bullock, the actor considers that after two years of hard work, it is time for him to focus on enjoying and resting next to his wife Blake Lively and their children, although it is a break, he has not given a specific date.

Celebrities retiring in 2022. Photo: IG/ryanreynolds

daddy yankee

And to end the sad list of stars who say goodbye in 2022, there is the “king of reggaeton”, who considers that after 30 years of career, the time has come to close the cycle and leave his legacy in new generations.

But as the true “Boss” that Yankee is, he will leave like the greats after he finishes his tour of different parts of the American continent, which will give him one last chance to say goodbye to his fans.

Celebrities retiring in 2022. Photo: Twitter

GBR.