Farewell to Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Anne Rice, the author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, died yesterday, Saturday 11 December, at the age of 80 from complications of a stroke. The news was made by his son, writer Christopher Rice, in a post on Facebook. Born in New Orleans in 1941, Rice rose to fame as a writer of gothic fiction, selling over 150 million copies worldwide. In the early 1970s, after the death of his daughter Michelle, he began working on his first novel, the gothic horror ‘Interview with the Vampire’, published by Knopf in 1976: the protagonist is the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who tells the story of his life to a reporter.

The book inaugurated the ten-title cycle ‘Vampire Chronicles’ and was brought to the cinema by Neil Jordan in 1994, in the film of the same name with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas and Christian Slater. Rice herself adapted the script from her novel, and the film garnered two Oscar nominations and two Bafta wins. ‘Queen of the Damned’, one of the best-selling sequels to ‘Interview with the Vampire’, became a film in 2002. Other adaptations from the author’s novels are Garry Marshall’s ‘Exit to Eden’ (1994), starring Dana Delany, Dan Aykroyd and Rosie O’Donnell and ‘The Feast of All Saints’ (2001), winner of an Emmy. Earlier this month – Variety recalls – AMC announced a series based on the book ‘The Life of the Mayfair Witches’.