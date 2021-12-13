Farewell to Anne Rice, the author of Interview with the Vampire leaves us

At 80 he leaves us Anne Rice, universally known for being the author of Interview with the vampire and many other popular gothic, horror and fantasy novels. Death would have occurred from complications following a stroke, as reported by the son of the writer with this long post, published on twitter:

Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. Below is a statement I posted to her Facebook page moments ago. pic.twitter.com/g2VAK2XZjc – Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) December 12, 2021

Almost exactly nineteen years from her husband’s day Stan, poet and painter who died in 2002, atgoodbye of the son joins that of the many who always online have wanted to make them tribute. As you see below.

READ ALSO: Interview with the vampire: the TV series on AMC is coming

Born in New Orleans, Rice exploded in 1976 with Interview with the Vampire and its Lestat de Lioncourt, which later appeared in a series of books known as Vampire Chronicles. Brought to the big screen by Tom Cruise in Interview with the vampire, starring Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst, the film had something of a sequel with The queen of the damned 2001, with pop star Aaliyah.

READ ALSO: Interview with the Vampire, Louis comes from Game of Thrones

It is also worth mentioning the rest of his vast production, consisting of historical novels (The Feast of All Saints 1979, on the black community of New Orleans before the civil war), fantasy (from The Mayfair Witches to the triptych on Ramses the mummy), Christians (the two Christ the Lord of 2009 and 2010, on the childhood of Jesus Christ) and erotic, such as theExit to Eden signed as Anne Rampling and made into the 1994 comedy starring Dan Aykroyd and Rosie O’Donnell.

Here are some reactions to Anne Rice’s death on twitter:

Anne Rice invented vampire fiction as we know it. Buffy, Twilight, True Blood, The Vampire Diaries, THE ENTIRE GENRE OF PARANORMAL ROMANCE: they were all standing on Anne’s shoulders. – Zoah Hedges-Stocks🎠 (@Zoah_HS) December 12, 2021

Her books have been my box of chocolates beside an open fire under a burgundy velvet blanket for decades now. The queen of erotic thoughtful gothic. She kept part of me uncynical and romantic. Ill look at the moon and raise a glass of blood red wine to you tonight. #annerice – Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) December 12, 2021

So sad to learn of the passing of the incredible author Anne Rice. I named our band Savage Garden after a passage from her novel ‘The Vampire Lestat’. I adored escaping into the rich, vivid worlds she created. My deepest sympathy and love to her son and author @chrisricewriter – Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) December 12, 2021