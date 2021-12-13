News

Farewell to Anne Rice, the author of Interview with the Vampire leaves us

At 80 he leaves us Anne Rice, universally known for being the author of Interview with the vampire and many other popular gothic, horror and fantasy novels. Death would have occurred from complications following a stroke, as reported by the son of the writer with this long post, published on twitter:

Almost exactly nineteen years from her husband’s day Stan, poet and painter who died in 2002, atgoodbye of the son joins that of the many who always online have wanted to make them tribute. As you see below.

Born in New Orleans, Rice exploded in 1976 with Interview with the Vampire and its Lestat de Lioncourt, which later appeared in a series of books known as Vampire Chronicles. Brought to the big screen by Tom Cruise in Interview with the vampire, starring Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst, the film had something of a sequel with The queen of the damned 2001, with pop star Aaliyah.

It is also worth mentioning the rest of his vast production, consisting of historical novels (The Feast of All Saints 1979, on the black community of New Orleans before the civil war), fantasy (from The Mayfair Witches to the triptych on Ramses the mummy), Christians (the two Christ the Lord of 2009 and 2010, on the childhood of Jesus Christ) and erotic, such as theExit to Eden signed as Anne Rampling and made into the 1994 comedy starring Dan Aykroyd and Rosie O’Donnell.

Here are some reactions to Anne Rice’s death on twitter:


