Farewell to Antonia Terzi: from the success in Ferrari to the FW26 with the walrus nose

It almost seems like a terrible, inopportune and unfortunate twist of fate. Right now that attention to inclusion, women’s quotas and more generally to minorities seems to be experiencing a moment of fundamental importance in the cultural context, a bad road accident takes the life of Antonia Terzi. She, a successful aerodynamic engineer, the first woman to have held a role of capital importance in a Formula 1 team, passed away at the age of 50.

Golden years in Maranello

She left F1 quickly, after having lived through intense and beautiful years. She was born and raised in the Modena area, and always there she had studied up to a degree that had opened the doors of her dream, that of Ferrari. In an environment still full of prejudices, it would have been easy to confuse her with one of the communications or public relations staff, instead she was there, alongside Rory Byrne And Ross Brawn, to study a solution that could give a tenth more performance to Schumacher’s Ferraris. Antonia was part of the Dream Team: she worked in the group of designers who from 1999 to 2001 produced the F399, F1-2000 and F2001 in series, for a budget of five world titles in three years. Then the offer of life, Williams to grow again: aerodynamic garment. A position that gave pride and responsibility, a position to be seized on the fly. He went there, in Grove, in an attempt to beat that Red Army built also thanks to his contribution. And here the story reaches its zenith, with the Williams FW26.

A vision

Because yes, the name of Antonia Terzi is closely linked to that acronym: FW26. The car for which he took care of the superfine aerodynamics, the car of the 2004 season born to finally put an end to the dominion of Schumacher and Cavallino. After a very positive 2003 but without the acute world champion, Antonia with her working group studies something innovative: here is the birth of the “Walrus”, the machine so called because of the shapes at the front that recall the great marine mammal. In an era in which the prevailing choice is that of a narrow nose slightly protruding beyond the support pillars, Terzi opts for the completely opposite solution: a very short nose, set back and with much less angular shapes. The result is a walrus-like snout, in fact, with two “fangs” forward. As soon as it is presented, the antennas of all the rival technicians stand up: needless to say that the FW26 is the most original car of 2004 and the most observed in the first winter tests. Without getting too technical, that decision highlights the idea of ​​an aerodynamic map very different from the standard, for an innovative and unique front; the basic idea is to make better use of the flows at the front, creating a larger channel in the lower part to facilitate the flow of flows towards the underbody. The wing supports have the same intent, wide and elongated to better direct the flows in the rear area. The suspension is also part of a completely renewed front, with the “double keel” solution also created for an aerodynamic function. Unfortunately for Antonia and Williams, the futuristic project does not work: in the second half of the year a much more traditional nose is mounted on the FW26, and with the new look the team wins, with Montoya, the Brazilian GP, ​​the last of the season. Too little for a project born with very different ambitions.

FW26 however in history

After that experience Antonia closed definitively with F1, especially after failing to return to Ferrari. He went briefly to the Dallara, then to teach at the University of Delft, where he carried out the innovative project of the Superbus, all in carbon and all electric. After that here is the adventure in Bentley before returning to teaching at the University of Canberra. The last professional stage of a person who in a world where he represented the exception had been able to be original, in which he had had the courage to field a vision. Not all stories have a happy ending and that of Antonia Terzi’s FW26 did not, yet still today that car represents one of the most sought after and remembered projects of the entire F1, with a strong and long applause just for trying.