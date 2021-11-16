Farewell to Bomber Gritti, the former footballer died at the age of 47: “Hi Leo, unlucky champion”

Capriate San Gervasio. He died in the night between Sunday 14 and Monday 15 November, at the age of 47 Leonardo Gritti. “Bomber Leo”, as everyone knew him, was the victim of an illness after a game on the Arzago d’Adda field in June 2012 and since then he had been in a vegetative state, assisted in a retirement home in Capriate.

Gritti, former footballer of Treviglio, he had also dressed the shirts of Leffe, Monza, Trevigliese And Arzago. Born in 1974, he stood out among the boys ofOr.Sa. (with whom he made the whole process from Pulcini to Allievi), Leo had been noticed and hired by Leffe with whom he played several championships in C1 and C2, with brackets at Monza in Serie B. Returning to amateurs at the end of the 90s, he had dressed in the Trevigliese jersey in the 2002-03 Excellence championship, before making a truly unusual choice given the qualities: from the top regional championship to the Third category, in Arzago, where he also managed one of the various clubs which were later opened in the area.

“A part of me goes with you… the beautiful years of challenges, victories, goals and laughter… lots of laughs… you were and will always be my striker !! And I’ll always find you there… on a soccer field cheering like crazy after a goal! “The mayor of Arzago d’Adda commented on social media, Gabriele Riva. “Hi Leo, unlucky champion – is instead the memory of the Trevigliese -. The heartfelt condolences of the club go to the Di family, honored to have had among its members a player of similar talent and a boy of unparalleled sympathy “. He leaves his parents and brother. Funeral on Tuesday 16 November.

© All rights reserved

Do you want to read Bergamonews without advertising?

Sign up for Friends! the new Bergamonews Community meeting point between readers, editorial staff and cultural and commercial realities of the territory.

The annual subscription offers numerous opportunities, agreements and discounts with more than 120 Partners and 10% of the registration fee will be donated to charity.

Find out more, let’s become friends!