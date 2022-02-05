Farewell to Calligaris, the father of sports medicine – Merano

MERANO. Athlete, coach, sports coach, practically inventor of sports medicine. Alfredo Calligaris left with the education and simplicity that characterized his life, at the age of ninety-five in the hospitalization home in Bergamo. There, in recent years, the professor lived, the modeler of Men as Gianni Brera painted him, a nickname he had remained with for his ability to transform men and women into role models.

His successes in the blue avalanche and in the ’82 world championships, athletes like Gimondi, Gustav Thoeni, Piero Grospreparer ofInter of Herrera and without a medical degree that he conquered with the effort of an already graduated from the Higher Institute of Physical Education, fatigue due to the limited time available and fatigue due to the hostility of those who look with suspicion the latest arrivals, perhaps brilliant and innovative as Calligaris. And to overcome these prejudices and be able to practice sports medicine without constraints, ours graduated at the age of 50.

In fact, it was he who introduced the concept of athletic training, especially in football, by changing players into athletes and achieving those successes that were probably impossible. Born in Istria, Alfredo Calligaris, one of the many great exiles who had to migrate in an ominous periodhe often came to Merano, invited by Dr. Carmine Tollis, to find the many friends among whom Dottor Max Regele stood out, for similar school history (also first a physical education teacher and then a doctor, one of the first and best specialists in sports medicine) and for having been a pupil of the great modeler.

In Merano he baptized the inauguration of the Medical Center and was generous with advice that came true in a positive way. He also often came to Merano to tell, in public seminars, how it is only the will and desire to improve that decides the fate of a human being who must know himself, recognize himself and know how to evaluate himself, consequently accepting his own limits trying to discover the positive sides. to be developed without ever stopping in front of physical or cultural blocks.

A lesson that many in Merano remember with nostalgia.