Farewell to Caterina, the historic perpetual from Canneto sull’Oglio

CANNETO SULL’OGLIO. The entire community of Canneto is in mourning for the disappearance of Caterina Ghilberti, the historical perpetual of the parish. Rina, as everyone called her, was at Don’s service Luigi Ballarini from 2001 to 2013, also taking care of the summer camps of the parish where he cooked for all the children with an unforgettable availability and spirit of hospitality.

She died at the age of 94 in the Canneto retirement home. He leaves behind two children, his daughter-in-law and grandchildren. The funeral will take place on 7 January at 10 in the church in Canneto, celebrated by Don Ballarini, who remembers her with great affection: “Rina was my mother, she has always been very present in all the activities of the parish, and love for entire generations of kids “.