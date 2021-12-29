Farewell to Dick Marcinko, the “rebel warrior”. The head of the Navy Seals who killed Bin Laden

Farewell to the Rogue Warrior, the “rebel warrior” who marked the history of one of the most qualified American special forces: the Navy Seal. Richard Dick Marcinko died on Christmas Day at the age of 81. This was announced by the family of the man who was the first commander of Navy Seal Team 6, the Navy raiding team that rose to prominence especially after the Abbottabad blitz with the killing of Osama Bin Laden on May 2, 2011.

“To the outside world, he was the Rogue Warrior and Demo Dick, but to us he was and always will be a husband, a father and a loving grandfather,” his wife Nancy said in an interview with Nbc News. “For over thirty years he has proudly dedicated his life to serving his country as a Navy Seal. After retiring, he continued to mentor and encourage young Seals while inspiring and entertaining many with his books and personality, ”he added, recalling that“ few know of his sweet and generous nature. Although he is gone, the mark he left will never fade. “

Marcinko enlisted in the US Navy in 1958 and made a career up to land in the Navy Seal in 1966. In 1967, assigned to Seal Team 2, he served in Vietnam where he distinguished himself by leading the assault on the island of Iloilo, which has been defined “The most successful Seal operation in the Mekong Delta” and which earned him the first of four bronze stars of his career. After two missions in Vietnam and a post as a naval attaché in Cambodia, Marcinko returned to the United States, where he took command of Seal Team 2 for two years, until 1976. In 1979, during the hostage crisis in Iran, after the assault on the US embassy, ​​he was a member of the task force of chiefs of staff known as the Tat (Terrorist Action Team). The Tat organized, with the green light of President Jimmy Carter, the failed raid to free the American hostages. The failure of the operation prompted the leaders of the US Navy to create a full-time counter-terrorism team and Marcinko was in charge of planning its development. Thus was born in 1980 the Navy Seal Team 6, of which Marcinko was the first leader, with a command period extended to three years instead of the usual two. The name Team 6 (i.e. team 6) was coined by Marcinko to confuse foreign nations, especially the Soviet Union. The Navy SEALs, in fact, had only two teams at the time, but in this way they made it appear that the United States had more special forces teams than the Navy.

In 1983, Marcinko relinquished command of Team 6 and was tasked with designing a unit to test the US Navy’s vulnerability to terrorist attacks. This team was unofficially called “Red Cell”.

Military experiences led Marcinko to write his autobiography Rogue Warrior, which became a best seller, followed by another dozen sequels with fictional events and characters, in which he is always the protagonist.

The National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, which preserves history and images of these special forces, recalled Marcinko in a post on Facebook, saying that “he played a truly unique role in the history of the Seal, leaving a ‘ inheritance like no other “.