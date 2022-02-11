Farewell to Doctor Roberto Madonna: “A medical teacher is leaving”

GROSSETO. Mourning in the health care world of Grosseto. Yesterday afternoon Dr. suddenly died Roberto Madonna, former director of the Anesthesia and resuscitation unit of the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto and former president of the Order of doctors of the province of Grosseto. He was 70 years old. Madonna was in her car just outside Grosseto when she fell ill. 118 was called who also intervened with the Pegaso 2 medical helicopter, but Madonna’s situation immediately appeared serious. Rescuers tried to revive him for a long time, both on the spot and in the hospital, where the former primary was rushed to the hemodynamics ward. Colleagues tried desperately to save his life, but his heart never started beating again. Health care in Grosseto loses a pillar, many former patients who have entrusted themselves to his care, and who owe their lives to him, are mourning him today.

Born in Chieti on 29 August 1951, Roberto Madonna graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the La Sapienza University of Rome in 1976. Three years later he obtained the specialization in Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, also in Rome, and at the end of 1983 that of Medical Toxicology in Florence .

Meanwhile, in 1978 he arrived in Maremma. And, except for a brief interlude in the Sienese area, he always works here, also contributing to a decisive sanitary reorganization of the hospital. From 2000 to 2014, the year of his retirement, he was director of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the Misericordia hospital. Enrolled in the Register of Medical Surgeons of the province of Grosseto, card number 01254, since 8 January 1986, his career is brilliant. It is said that once he managed to intubate a man who shot himself in the mouth and was not dead. An impossible mission for any doctor. Not for him. Not for “Doctor Madonna”, a myth.

However, his skills and his vision of medicine went beyond clinical practice. And 28 years later they will take him to hold the office of provincial president of that Order. And if in 2014 his list brings eight out of nine directors to the board, in 2017, when he presents himself for the second term, he is theen plein. He remains in office until the beginning of 2021, extending his mandate by a few months due to the pandemic.

A person esteemed by all, the white coat was his most beloved uniform. But not the only one.

A man of great culture, he loved reading, history, art and above all theater. He had founded a theater company by enlisting the staff of the intensive care unit. And he loved writing the scripts himself. The company has also performed several times at the Roselle archaeological park.

Recently he was renovating a small house in Abruzzo and he couldn’t wait to be able to spend some time there, now that his retirement and the end of his commitments with the Order

Many messages of condolence that arrived yesterday at the news of his death. “A man of lively intelligence, of broad culture, not only medical, direct, he loved confrontation, never banal, always managing to involve those around him – the president of the Order of Doctors and Dentists reminds him Paola Pasqualini -. His arrival at the order determined an important and definitive change of course, an organizational change of modernization and renewal of which, and even more today, we feel honored to continue the work. All the council and the secretariat cling to the family. We all lose a great person ».

«Always innovative – he remembers Nicola Draoli, president of the Order of Nurses of Grosseto – was a teacher not only for doctors but also for nurses and a great resource for all Maremma citizens. We have always had a very high esteem for him, just as he has always shown an enormous esteem for nurses. Roberto Madonna was a master of medicine but also of health organization and more. His reading and theater groups involved many citizens and professionals. Just as his entire management was a great example of team and team, even in times when operating like this was not at all obvious, quite the contrary. The word “teacher” is not hyperbole, but it is perhaps the right adjective for those who have really influenced the thoughts and lives of those who have met him. So we all lose a teacher, a great professional and, for many of us, also a friend ». He also remembers him among his colleagues Edoardo Laiolo: «He was the friend who knew how to listen and advise you on any subject in the professional and personal sphere with the same intensity and with the same interest. How many times have I visited you in your room to frame a patient and you were able to find the solution with the simplicity typical of great doctors. How many times when we met by chance we found ourselves talking about Popes or Ancient Rome and time seemed to stand still, thank you. Hi my friend”. Touched the memory of Armando Natale: «A dear friend, a great professional who with his commitment and his great skills had transformed the Reanimation of Grosseto, one of those doctors of which our hospital must be proud». “A man of exceptional moral and professional caliber is leaving with Doctor Madonna – the mayor of Grosseto remembers him Antonfrancesco Vivarelli Colonna -. To the family and to all the people who got to know him and appreciate his qualities, my deepest feeling of closeness and condolence ». Roberto Madonna leaves his wife Maria and the children Lorenzo And Joseph.

The funeral will be held tomorrow, Friday 11 February, in the cathedral of Grosseto.

