Farewell to Dr. Saverio Cecaro, pioneer of occupational medicine

MACERATA – Researcher at the University of Ancona and founder of the Gamma Laboratory, he was 75 years old. The funeral will take place on Tuesday at 4 pm in the Holy Mother of God church


Dr. Saverio Cecaro passed away today at the age of 75. A pioneer of occupational medicine in the province of Macerata, a researcher at the University of Medicine of Ancona in the 1970s, he founded the Gamma Laboratory in 1975, a laboratory for clinical chemical analysis accredited by the National Health Service and a point of reference in the province.

Realizing the importance of health and safety in the workplace, in 2009 it sold the clinical analysis laboratory by opening a specific “Environment and Safety” section in the industrial area of ​​Macerata, making Studio Gamma a valuable training institution accredited by the Marche Region , with an agreement with the University of Camerino and the University of Perugia. The structure soon became a reference point for the many companies present not only in the Macerata area, but also in the territory of central Italy.

Doctor Cecaro also left a deep imprint on his two sons: Fabrizio, a cardiologist in London and Massimo, a professor at the University of Teramo.

Saverio Cecaro leaves his wife Bice Battellini, their two children and their beloved grandchildren Sofia and Marco. The funeral will take place on Tuesday at 4 pm in the church of Santa Maria Madre di Dio in Macerata.

