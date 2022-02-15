Farewell to Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman has firmly linked his name to the great personalities of cinema using comedy as a glue. The brilliant director left behind a wife and three children at the age of 75, including Jason and Catherine who followed in his footsteps in Hollywood, respectively as director and actress, both also writers and producers.

Reitman has directed and produced as many entertaining films as Stripes – A platoon of freaks (1981) starring Bill Murray and Harold Ramis as two wacky Army recruits, Twins (1988) with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, the monstrous and sci-fi Evolution (2001), the absurd love between Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in Friends, lovers and … (2011).

He has also placed his signature as a producer on major films such as Animal House (1978) by John Landis and film debut by John Belushi as well as the cult animated anthology Heavy Metal (1981).

Popularity with Ghostbusters

However, it is a Ghostbusters that his name is more related. In fact, he directed the two films again with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis, along with Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver. The fusion of comedy with the supernatural, assisted by the talent of the actors already famous thanks to Saturday Night Live and the famous song Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! by Ray Parker Jr. were an explosive mix that led Ghostbusters into world popular culture. The subsequent cartoon series introduced the characters and ghosts to many children who in turn became passionate about cinema films.

His son Jason, who often followed him on set, has effectively taken over his father’s legacy by directing Ghostbusters: Legacy (2021) and has also offered him a small but very important part.

Ghostbusters: Legacy Article by Emanuele Manco

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 The third film set in the world of the original Ghostbusters convinces, entertains and moves. Read

Jason Reitman remembered him on Instagram and Twitter with a few simple words, which reach straight to the heart. Along with the message he shared some photos with his father on the sets of many films, from when he was just a child until recently Ghostbusters: Legacy.

Jason’s message:

I lost my hero. All I want is to be able to tell my father another story. He came from a family of survivors and reshaped his own fate in laughter. Thanks for the many messages of love. Please enjoy his films and remember his storytelling skills. Nothing would make him happier.

In original language:

I’ve lost my hero. All I want in the world is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter. Thank you for the many messages of kindness. Please enjoy his movies by him and remember his storytelling gifts by him. Nothing would make him happier.

Other moving memories

Children Jason, Catherine and Caroline Reitman:

Our family is saddened by the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek magic in life. We are comforted by the fact that his work as a director has brought laughter and happiness to countless people around the world. As we cry privately, we hope that those who have known him through his films will always remember him.

Dan Aykroyd, interpreter of Ray Stantz in Ghostbusters:

Today I am heartbroken for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN AGE destroys me. Now who will I call?

Paul Feig, director of the reboot of Ghostbusters (2016) that Reitman produced:

I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it has always been a learning experience… All of us in the world of comedy owe him a lot.

Kumail Nanjiani, seen in Silicon Valley and Eternals:

A legend. The number of great films he has made is absurd.

Ivan Reitman has certainly left his mark in cinema and popular culture thanks to his ability to entertain with a light, irreverent humor, sometimes even biting but never vulgar. Movies like Ghostbusters have managed to unite multiple generations, just as happened with the passing of the baton between father and son at the helm of the franchise.