Farewell to Ludovica in the gymnasium of the Trecate oratory. Two cities in mourning

A moved crowd of friends and relatives at the funeral of Ludovica Visciglia, the 15-year-old student who died last Saturday in the absurd tragedy at the amusement park. In conjunction with the funeral, the mayors Federico Binatti and Claudiano Di Caprio proclaimed the city mourning with flags at half mast. The rite is celebrated in the gymnasium of the San Giuseppe Oratory in Piazza Cattaneo, in Trecate where the girl lived.

In Trecate the ordinance, in addition to suspending the public events of the Municipality for the whole day, requires shops and public establishments to lower their shutters from 10 to the end of the ceremony and prohibits “recreational and recreational activities and all behaviors that conflict with the mournful character of the ceremony “.





In Galliate the other evening observed a minute of silence in the City Council. The mayor invited the citizens “to express participation autonomously, as a sign of recollection and respect”. After canceling the San Giuseppe amusement park inaugurated a few hours before the disaster, the administration canceled today’s Spring Fair.