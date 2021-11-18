Farewell to Ludovica Modugno, voice of Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson

Over the years, his unforgettable voice has been lent to actresses such as Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Charlotte Rampling and Emma Thompson. His face was known to few, but he worked in cinema and for TV all his life.

Ludovica Modugno, who died today in Rome at the age of 72, was an important actress and voice actress in the Italian art scene.

He had started working at the age of 4 on the first scripted novel produced and broadcast in Italy, “Il dottor Antonio”. His first dubbing came shortly after, when he gave the voice to the child protagonist of the unforgettable and tragic film “Marcellino pane e vino”.

In the theater at the age of 7 he interpreted Alcesti di Euripide, directed by Guido Salvini. Then the participation in some of the most followed television dramas of the sixties, including “Wuthering Heights”, “I remember my mother”, “Novel of a master”, “The storyteller” and “La Pisana”, in the role of the child protagonist.

In 1978 she founded together with Gigi Angelillo, who will become her husband, the theater company “L’Albero”, with which she produces and interprets numerous shows, including Raymond Queneau’s “Esercizi di stile” directed by Jacques Seiler, which wins the 1991 “Golden Ticket” award.

For the performances of “L’una ealtra” and “La careante”, both directed by Cesare Lievi, she received in 2008 the prize for best Italian theater actress from the National Theater Critics Association.

