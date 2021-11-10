Sports

“Farewell to Napoli to finish my career in Belgium? Here’s how I think”

Dries Mertens, during the usual press conference before the match against Estonia, he also spoke of the Naples and its future.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – JUNE 12: Dries Mertens of Belgium chases the ball whilst under pressure from Magomed Ozdoev of Russia during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Belgium and Russia on June 12, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Lars Baron / Getty Images)

“I had missed this group, I’m glad to be back. For the Final Four of Nations League I wasn’t among the squad, but I had just returned from injury, that’s okay, even if it was bad not to be there. I don’t think the World Cup in Qatar will be the last chance for this national team to win, the next generation also has a lot of quality, but it probably will be for me, so I hope to be there. Ours is among the national teams that are candidates for victory; participating in a world championship is already an important goal, but we have the ambition to go all the way. Ours is a good team, but unfortunately we are not Ionian, just look at the bench of France.

I don’t think I’ll go back to Belgium before I retire, even if in football you never know. In Naples I am very happy“.


