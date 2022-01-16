Farewell to Nino Cerruti, stylist with a light elegance

Pioneer of Italian fashion, master of style, Nino Cerruti he left at 91. Enlightened businessman, a man with a light elegance revolutionized men’s clothing in the 60s and invented the deconstructed jacket in the 70s, loved by Chanel and the Hollywood stars, mentor of Giorgio Armani, designer of Ferrari in Formula 1, died at the hospital in Vercelli, following some complications following a hip surgery.

The soft revolution of men’s fashion

«A style that loves one normality combined with innovation full of energy», This is the sense of taste according to Nino Cerruti.

Cerruti inherited the family textile company very young, at the age of 20, in his Biella which he never gave up. He soon proved that he had a vocation for fashion in his blood. He began to invest in the research and development of fabrics, focusing on design and quality. It was 1957 when in Milan he presented his first clothing line, the Hitman, capturing an international success.

Photo by Raphael GAILLARDE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Nino Cerruti, July 1987

Cerruti, who for friends, acquaintances and employees was “Mr. Nino”, Embarks on his soft revolution in the world of men’s clothing, initially rigid, in the dual role of textile entrepreneur and stylist. He has created a new way of representing himself for men.

“I’ve always dressed the same person, myself,” he once revealed. Tall and thin, Nino Cerruti always wanted to be the first to try his creations.

In 1967 in Paris, in Place de la Madeleine, the inauguration of the first boutique Cerruti 1881 (1881: the year in which the grandfather founded the textile mill Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti).

The deconstructed jacket and trousers by Coco Chanel

Among his many intuitions, that of hiring a Giorgio Armani debutant.

The creation of which he was a forerunner dates back to the seventies: the deconstructed or deconstructed jacket, which defines a new concept of comfortable fit, emptied of the rigidity that had characterized it for decades. A garment of which Armani will then make his iconic garment.

Photo by Raphael GAILLARDE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Nino Cerruti, July 1987

But Cerruti was no less an innovator in the world of women’s fashion. The Femme line was born close to a turning point in clothing for women, which took place in the second half of the 60s, times of changes and revolutions, with the introduction in the daily wardrobe of trousers, symbol of the last bastion of male supremacy. In 1972 a reporter protested: “Enough of this woman in trousers by Cerruti! ” It was thought to be a passing phenomenon, but it was only the beginning.

Among the loyal customers of Mr. Nino was Coco Chanel, very demanding, who loved Cerruti trousers so much.

Photo by Keith Beaty / Toronto Star via Getty Images Nino Cerruti, 10 September 1993

Richard Gere and Michael Douglas in Cerruti style

Gradually, the fashion house expands to include luxury lines and fragrances, grouped under the Cerruti 1881 brand.

With the sportswear line, dedicated to tennis and skiing, Cerruti dressed the American tennis player Jimmy Connors and the Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark, who achieved his best victories wearing a Cerruti 1881 overalls, immortalized on a commemorative stamp.

The double-breasted jackets with wide lapels of the charming businessman Richard Gere in Pretty Woman? Behind is the signature of Nino Cerruti. Costume designer Marilyn Vance envisioned an extremely elegant man for the film, but without exaggerating, and in the United States there was nothing to please her.

The blue pinstripe look and rigid straps, aggressive as armor, of the daring Michael Douglas from Wall Street? Always Nino Cerruti style. And also the androgynous look of Renée Russo, alongside Clint Eastwood, in In the center of the viewfinder. Nino Cerruti’s name appears in the credits of more than a hundred films, including Borsalino, Basic Instinct, Philadelphia.

A memorable scene of American Psycho? The one in which Christian Bale insults the clerk of the dry cleaners who wants to use bleach on a Cerruti garment.

From Michael Douglas to Harrison Ford, from Sharon Stone to Julia Roberts, many Hollywood stars have chosen Cerruti for the red carpet.

Mr. Nino used to say: «I like actors: they are never conventional characters. Often fragile but passionate and exciting“.

Giorgio Armani’s greeting

The union with the other great Italian brand, Ferrari, was sealed in 1994, when the brand was appointed official designer of the Formula 1 team: Jean Alesi, Gerhart Berger, Jacques Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher wear Cerruti in their free time.

In 2000 the step backwards: Nino Cerruti sells the fashion part, the Cerruti 1881 brand, to concentrate on Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti.

Photo by Raphael GAILLARDE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Nino Cerruti, July 1987

Before retiring, he had reflected on the changes in the sector, in the more than 40 years he had lived as a protagonist: «The environment used to be very different. When I started working, there was still a traditional culture with less individuality, more social correctness“. Adding: “We have moved quickly towards a society in which there is more freedom, more originality and more incorrectness”.

Today Giorgio Armani greets Nino Cerruti as follows: «From him I learned not only the taste for sartorial softness, but also the importance of an all-round vision, as a stylist and as an entrepreneur. Signor Nino had a sharp look, a true curiosity, the ability to dare. His gentle way of being authoritative and even authoritarian will be missing“.