Farewell to Patricia Lacruz after leaving her position at the SNS

Patricia Lacruz.

After ending his stage at the head of the Common Portfolio of Services of the National Health System (SNS) and Pharmacy, Patricia Lacruz He wanted to say goodbye publicly to convey express thanks to the Minister of Health, Carolina Dariasas well as the former holders of the health portfolio with whom he remained in office, Carmen Monton, Mary Louise Carcedo Y Salvador Island“for the opportunity to be part of the Government of Pedro Sánchez”.

Through a message published on social networks, the already former director of the SNS Common Portfolio of Services has assured that she feels “grateful, satisfied and proud of the work done” after leaving office “for personal reasons”, sources from the Ministry of Health explained to Medical Writing.

“All my thanks to my team, to the colleagues from the Ministry of Health and those from the autonomous communities”, wrote the graduate in Pharmacy, who also dedicated a few words to the associative movement, scientific societies, professional associations and the entire industry. “It has been a privilege and an honor to work with you”has added.

For her part, through the same platform, the Minister of Health thanked Lacruz for “the commitment, dedication and great work done during this time to help improve people’s lives”.

Reasons for the dissent of Patricia Lacruz

The former general director arrived at the Ministry in 2018 from the Valencian Community together with the former socialist minister Carmen Montonand has remained in the position with his successors: María Luisa Carcedo, Salvador Illa and Carolina Darias.

At the moment, the pharmaceutical company is being investigated along with two other high-ranking officials by the Justice for the alleged Irregular purchases of medical supplies during the Covid-19 crisis. Specifically, Lacruz is accused of crimes of prevarication, embezzlement of public funds and fraud, allegedly committed in the emergency contract award process processed by the central Administration in the first state of alarm. Although the information had not been disclosed until now, the proceedings opened a year ago.

César Hernández, at the head of the Common Portfolio of Services

After the departure of Lacruz, the Council of Ministers this Tuesday appointed Cesar Hernandezuntil now head of the Department of Medicines for Human Use of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), as the new general director of the Common Portfolio of Services of the National Health System.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) this Wednesday includes the appointment of Hernández, a graduate in Medicine and Surgery at the Complutense University of Madrid (1987) and Doctor of Medicine from the same University (1996), as well as a specialist in Rheumatology at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid.

Before joining the ranks of the Aemps, in 2009, he was deputy medical director of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid for three years. He previously worked as a rheumatologist in the same center for 16 years, also performing functions as associate professor of medicine and principal investigator and associate investigator in various publicly and/or privately funded research projects in areas such as basic research, clinical research, and health services.