Farewell to Peter Bogdanovich – AgrPress

He died at the age of eighty-two, a great American director, screenwriter, actor and film critic, known for directing films such as “Targets”, “The Last Show”, “Paper Moon”, “Old America”, “Behind the Mask” “,” Texasville “,” Noise off stage “and many more.

Born in Kingston – in the State of New York – in July 1939, starting from the early 1960s he collaborates with important American film magazines (he will also be the author of important critical monographs on directors such as Howard Hawks, Alfred Hitchcock and Orson Welles) and in those years he came into contact with the great Roger Corman (born in 1926), master of horror – let’s remember The small shop of horrors And The pit and the pendulum, taken from Tales of terror by Edgar Allan Poe and played by Vincent Price -, a fundamental reference for an entire generation of authors.

After working with Jack Nicholson on The Serpent of Fire (1967) by R. Corman, decides to pursue a career behind the camera and makes his directorial debut with Targets (1968), low-budget thriller starring an old Boris Karloff in one of his later roles. With Targets begins his artistic partnership with director of photography Laszlo Kovacs, who will work with him in almost all of his subsequent films.

A great admirer of American cinema of the golden years, in 1971 he paid homage to the figure of John Ford, one of the greatest directors of the classic western (together with Howard Hawks, Anthony Mann, Delmer Daves, Budd Boetticher, Robert Aldrich, Richard Brooks, Henry Hathaway, John Sturges, Raoul Walsh, William A. Wellman, Fred Zinnemann), directing the documentary-interview Directed by John Ford.

In the same year he directed the film The last show (1971), a painful metaphor about a cinema that is disappearing, and that makes it known to the international public

The taste of a “thoroughbred cinephile” and his passion for classic Hollywood cinema, which appear evident in each of his films, are exalted in But does daddy send you alone? (1972), with Barbra Streisand and Ryan O ‘Neal, and in Paper Moon-The paper moon (1973), also with R. O ‘Neal, a bitter comedy set at the time of the Great Depression.

In the same years he was directed by Orson Welles in The Other Side of the Wind (1972), which will remain incomplete, and in F For Fake (1973).

From the early works of P. Bodganovich, his ideas on cinema appear clear, especially the one for which all great films have already been made, ergo for contemporaries, all that remains is to propose a sort of “poetics of nostalgia”, remaking the great – and in his opinion unattainable – classics of the thirties, forties and fifties. His films are original and highly sought after remakes in terms of form. The already mentioned But does daddy send you alone? And Paper Moon-The paper moon they respectively reflect the style of Vincente Minnelli and the cinema of Frank Capra.

Daisy Miller (1974), with which he attempts a reduction of a literary text (the film is based on the book of the same name by Henry James) and Love finally came (1975), a musical in the style of the Thirties, marks a moment of crisis in his inspiration, a moment that will continue until the beginning of the Eighties, when he will direct the excellent comedy … And everyone laughed (1981), in which it is measured with yellow-pink.

Old America (1976) goes back to the origins of Hollywood cinema. The next one Saint Jack, (1979), with Ben Gazzara, is an exotic Singapore adventure.

After 1981 he briefly eclipsed the film scene and then returned with the success Behind the mask (1985), in which he tactfully tackles the delicate issue of handicap.

After Texasville (1990), which takes up the themes and atmospheres of The last show, and the hilarious Noises off stage (1992), based on the play of the same name by Michael Frayn, directs some films for television.

At the beginning of the 2000s he returned to the cinema with The Cat’s Meow (2001).

Among the other films made by him we remember Illegally yours (1988), That thing called love (1993) and Anything can happen on Broadway (2014).

Among other documentaries, Voyage to the Planet of Prehistoric Women (1968) and Tom Petty and the Heart Breakers: Runnin ‘Down a Dreaw (2007) and The Great Buster (2018).

Also active on television, he directed TV films The price of courage (1997), Rescuers: Stories of Courage: Two Women (1997), Naked City: A Killer Christmas (1998), At Saintly Switch (1998), The Mystery of Nathalie Wood (2004) and Hustle (2004), and Repressed anger (2004), an episode of the award-winning series The Sopranos (2000-2007) in which, in about fifteen episodes he also works as an actor playing doctor Kupferberg, the analyst of doctor Melfi (played by Lorraine Bracco).

He is also the author of the books Me, Orson Welles (Dalai, 1996), Who is in that movie? (Fandango, 2008), Who made that movie? (Fandango, 2010) e Cinema according to Orson Welles (il Saggiatore, 2016), a very long interview with O. Welles in which P. Bogdanovich follows in the wake of the famous interview by François Truffaut with Alfred Hitchcock (Cinema according to Hitchcock, also published in Italy by il Saggiatore).