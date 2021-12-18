Farewell to photographer Monty Shadow, he portrayed supermodels and pilots

Photographer Cedomir Komljenovic, known with the stage name of Monty Shadow, died at the hospital in Vercelli. The Montenegrin-born photojournalist from the 1980s resided in San Nazzaro Sesia, in the province of Novara. Returning from Switzerland, he had been hospitalized in recent days for pneumonia caused by Covid. Komljenovic, according to the Montenegrin press which was the first to announce his disappearance, died at 82 or 83 years old. He leaves his partner Audrey Tritto.

The carreer

In addition to being an internationally renowned photographer, Monty Shadow was an entrepreneur, editor and promoter. In the early 1980s, thanks to his collaboration with Fila, Ferrari, Mercedes and Bmw, he entered F1 becoming the favorite photographer of many drivers, starting with Nelson Piquet, Ayrton Senna, Jean Alesi. Protagonist of the jet-set, Monty Shadow frequented the actors Sylvester Stallone, Carol Alt (whom he immortalized in many shots of the 80s), Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was also the photographer of many top models, including Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Brinkley, Christy Turlington, Stephanie Seymour.

After his university studies in Zagreb, from 1965 he devoted himself to journalism and photography and made his debut in London in 1970 working for the magazines of the Condè Nast group. In 1975 he established himself with the name of Monty Shadow in fashion photography, creating advertising campaigns over the years for companies such as Fila, Bmw, Mercedes, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Stefano Ricci, Armani and Versace. He had created the Art Masters Festival in St. Moritz and was one of the founders of the Laureus Sports Award.

The condolences of Stefano Domenicali

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, expressed his condolences on Twitter: “I am deeply saddened to hear that a true friend of Formula 1, Monty Shadow, is dead. His creative genius will be missed by all of us and his images of this sport will always be part of our history “.