farewell to Professor Eduard Bercovich, former head of Urology in Forlì

Mourning in the world of medicine. Professor Eduard Bercovich, former head of the Urology Unit of the “Morgagni” hospital in Forlì, passed away on Wednesday evening. Bercovich was born in Bucharest in 1945 to a lawyer father from Moldavia and a mother of Hungarian origin, all of Jewish origin. After thirteen years in Stalinist Romania, he and his whole family emigrated to the state of Israel. At the age of twenty-two he left for Bologna, where he graduated in Medicine and Surgery in 1972 at the University of Bologna, specializing in the same university in Urology (in 1975) and in Surgery (in 1979).

He gained significant experience abroad, having attended the Urology departments of the “Hospital for Sick Children” and Middlessex Hospital in London, Ucla Medical Center in Los Angeles (under the guidance of Joseph Kaufmann and Donald Skinner), “Recht der Isaar” of Munich (Prof. Mauermayer) and of the University of Innsbruck (Prof. Hans Marberger). He then held the position of Head of the Urology Unit at the “Morgagni” of Forlì and held teaching activity within the Specialization Schools in Urology and General Surgery of the University of Bologna.

He was also director of the Urological Clinic as well as the School of Specialization in Urology at the University of Sassari. He also held the position of Scientific Director of the Urology Operating Unit of the Monza Polyclinic, as well as being Consultant of the Urology Division for the San Pio X Clinic – Humanitas in Milan. Prof. Bercovich has been Speaker and moderator of sessions at all the Congresses of the Italian Society of Urology in the last ten years, as well as at the Congress of the European Society of Urology in Amsterdam and at the International Symposium on Hormonotherapy in Oncology in Genoa. His main fields of interest include Oncology Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery of the urinary system, Endoscopic Surgery and the study and rehabilitation of urinary continence.

Last June he was the guest of a convivial of the Rotary Club Forlì Tre Valli, also talking about his three novels: “Where the lights never go out”, a clear denunciation against the Health Service; “The man of clay”, which focuses on the strange games of politics that only wants characters to be able to model and manage; and finally “Per mano”, dedicated to the theme of homosexuality.