Farewell to Ronnie Spector, iconic leader of the Ronettes

Yesterday, Ronnie Spector, iconic leader of The Ronettes trio, passed away at the age of 78 due to cancer. Born in Manhattan in 1943, the singer represents one of the most popular faces of American r’n’b and pop of the 1960s. Among the greatest hits together with his group, produced by the well-known Phil Spector (from whom Ronnie took his surname after marriage), we remember hits such as Be My Baby And Walking in the Rain.

To the registry office Veronica Bennet, Ronnie Spector formed the group in 1957 along with his sister Estelle and their cousins ​​Nedra, Diane and Elaine. After their first amateur performance at the Apollo Theater, the last two left the group, thus remaining three to form the girl group that we know today.

The Ronettes disbanded ten years later, but together with their producer they bequeathed the album to us Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica, along with a string of singles and a Christmas album, Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector. Ronnie Spector’s band also had a few songs featured in the soundtracks of beloved films, as Dirty Dancing, eg.

They were also the only female band to be invited to play alongside the Beatles on their Liverpool tour (the last) in 1966. The trio is also commemorated in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2007. “Ronnie, our angel, has peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” reads a published note. from the family on the official website. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a brave demeanor, a great sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was full of love and gratitude. A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future. ‘



