Farewell to Stephen Sondheim, Broadway icon and Academy Award winner

AGI – He’s dead Stephen Sondheim, one of the most beloved American composers, Oscar and Tony Award winner, who wrote the lyrics of “West Side Story” among other things. Sondheim, author of some of Broadway’s most beloved and celebrated shows, has died at his home in Connecticut at the age of 91. The news of the disappearance was given by the New York Times.

Sondheim’s death was confirmed by his lawyer and friend, Richard Pappas, who described the death as sudden, given that yesterday he had celebrated Thanksgiving at a dinner with friends.

Sondheim, born in New York in 1930, winner of an Oscar, a Pulitzer Prize and more than 15 Emmys and Grammys, began his success in the late 1950s, when he wrote the lyrics for “West Side Story” and “Gypsy”, and continued its success in the 1990s with the lyrics and music of “Assasins,” which gave voice to people who had killed or attempted to kill a president of the United States. The first work in which he composed both music and lyrics was the 1962 comedy “Golfus of Rome,” which won a Tony and ran for more than two years on Broadway.

Between 1970 and 1980, his most productive years, he produced works considered varied and original, including “Company” (1970), “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Pacific Overtures” “(1976), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), and “Into the Woods” (1987).

In total, Sondheim composed both the lyrics and the music for 12 Broadway shows, five of which won a Tony for Best Musical, and six of which won a Tony for Best Score, while the show “Sunday in the Park,” which received neither of those two awards, won a Pulitzer Prize.

He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the prestigious Kennedy Center in 1993, and 2015 received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the former president of the United States, Barack Obama.

In 2010, one of the Broadway theaters, hitherto known as the Henry Miller Theater, was named after him. In 2020, the mecca of British theater, London’s West End, will also he wanted to pay homage to him by naming one of his theaters after him, but Sondheim was unable to attend the event, having suffered a severe fall.

That same year, her 90th birthday was celebrated in a big way in a virtual party, due to the pandemic, which was attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald. Recently, three films nominated for different awards featured his music: “Daggers in the Back”, “Joker” and “A Marriage Story,” which featured a scene in which the protagonist, played by Adam Driver, sang “Being Alive,” from the show “Company”.